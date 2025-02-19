Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, February 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Protecting yourself from emotions that shatter your peace is understandable. This person is different.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of the ‘all clear’ signal from the universe; plans can be finalised now.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A legality is easily sorted out; it just needs advice from the right person. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Get involved in activities that not only engage the mind but help meet other people too.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Unfairness is something not tolerated and being firmly outspoken about it works like magic.

Cosmic tip: Just be friends for now. Let time decide exactly where you both want to steer this friendship.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Work completed by you may be blatantly turned in by someone else as done by them. Don’t allow this to go unnoticed, pursuing it firmly.

Cosmic tip: Spend time thinking clearly before making a move.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Business/work is slightly slow today, so continue dealing with other bits of work left undone. Receiving a wedding invitation has you confused whether to attend.

Cosmic tip: Visit a friend in the evening.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Spend carefully, only buying what you need (otherwise there’s no end to ‘wants’). Balance creativity with just wanting to earn money.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy time spent with relatives you have so much in common with.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Enjoying just spending time together without any agenda is fun too. News from overseas is slightly worrying. Work suddenly comes in in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Do what makes you happy, drawing in mindful peacefulness.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

It’s great receiving compliments as long as they’re genuine. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Be aware this uneasy and anxious time comes to an end soon (as soon as your mind is peaceful enough).

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Karma sometimes plays tricks and it is up to you to pinpoint the person creating trouble. Follow up with intuitive gut feelings.

Cosmic tip: Use positive visualisation to achieve a reunion with someone you love.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

An idea just remains an idea unless it is polished to suit circumstances evolving right now..

Cosmic tip: Believe this isn’t a negative karmic cycle; it’s just one of those you have to live through.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The timing is correct for financial deals, applying for loans and initiating finance related changes.

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful. This love is real, with reciprocal feelings.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Allowing gloomy feelings to take root is to be avoided at all costs. Watch some funny videos or animal videos to cheer yourself up.

Cosmic tip: Meet some friends in the evening if possible.