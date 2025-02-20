Horoscope today, February 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Don’t get stressed if the day is busier than normal since you will manage fine. This karmic cycle insists on taking action. Don’t make any major financial decisions today.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen emotional ties.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This karmic cycle highlights property matters being sorted out in a simple and efficient manner. Being non-committal with an inquisitive person is better.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of the karmic cycle turning in your favour.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Mental energy and creativity join forces to make you a force to reckon with. Pay no attention to someone making covert statements about you.

Cosmic tip: Make peace with a sibling or a cousin.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Someone who is an ‘earth’ sign (Taurus/ Virgo/ Capricorn) can be trusted to share correct information as they don’t suffer from insecurities. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Make time to deal with family obligations.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The trick is to focus on what you can successfully deal with; but don’t get side-tracked with something else.

Cosmic tip: Do consult a doctor if there is slight swelling in the feet or hands.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Office paperwork is important and so are protocols in dealing with work. Follow them carefully. Several new projects/ deals/ assignments come your way soon.

Cosmic tip: Make time for friends, even though busy.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An issue at work has been hounding you without closure or solution in sight. How to deal with it is a ‘Eureka!’ moment.

Cosmic tip: Singles, spend enough time understanding a new friend.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Read documents carefully, noting points that need clarification. A business trip is re-scheduled. Think carefully before making a difficult commitment.

Cosmic tip: Do thorough research about a subject before attempting to deal with it.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Family relationships improve. A couple of comments are annoying, but ignore them, carrying on with work. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Focus energies in the right direction. Above all, don’t share plans with anyone.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Utilizing time with excellent time management techniques is why you manage so much work efficiently.

Cosmic tip: Deal with career ups and downs by retaining focus and not getting agitated; this is life.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Feeling undermined is not a great experience, but you are completely capable of putting the person in their place effectively.

Cosmic tip: Meet friends in the evening as they are in town for few days.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Replying promptly to communication is important to keep PR skills sharp and ones that bring results. A karmic cycle of travel begins.

Cosmic tip: Go for a check-up if suffering from migraines suddenly.