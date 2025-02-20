Breaking News
Horoscope today, February 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, February 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 21 February,2025 01:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational pic

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 21.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Don’t get stressed if the day is busier than normal since you will manage fine. This karmic cycle insists on taking action. Don’t make any major financial decisions today. 
Cosmic tip: Strengthen emotional ties.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
This karmic cycle highlights property matters being sorted out in a simple and efficient manner. Being non-committal with an inquisitive person is better.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of the karmic cycle turning in your favour.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Mental energy and creativity join forces to make you a force to reckon with. Pay no attention to someone making covert statements about you. 
Cosmic tip: Make peace with a sibling or a cousin.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Someone who is an ‘earth’ sign (Taurus/ Virgo/ Capricorn) can be trusted to share correct information as they don’t suffer from insecurities. Take care of health. 
Cosmic tip: Make time to deal with family obligations.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
The trick is to focus on what you can successfully deal with; but don’t get side-tracked with something else. 
Cosmic tip: Do consult a doctor if there is slight swelling in the feet or hands.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Office paperwork is important and so are protocols in dealing with work. Follow them carefully. Several new projects/ deals/ assignments come your way soon.
Cosmic tip: Make time for friends, even though busy.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An issue at work has been hounding you without closure or solution in sight. How to deal with it is a ‘Eureka!’ moment. 
Cosmic tip: Singles, spend enough time understanding a new friend.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Read documents carefully, noting points that need clarification. A business trip is re-scheduled. Think carefully before making a difficult commitment.
Cosmic tip: Do thorough research about a subject before attempting to deal with it.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Family relationships improve. A couple of comments are annoying, but ignore them, carrying on with work. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Focus energies in the right direction. Above all, don’t share plans with anyone.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Utilizing time with excellent time management techniques is why you manage so much work efficiently. 
Cosmic tip: Deal with career ups and downs by retaining focus and not getting agitated; this is life.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Feeling undermined is not a great experience, but you are completely capable of putting the person in their place effectively. 
Cosmic tip: Meet friends in the evening as they are in town for few days.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Replying promptly to communication is important to keep PR skills sharp and ones that bring results. A karmic cycle of travel begins.
Cosmic tip: Go for a check-up if suffering from migraines suddenly.

