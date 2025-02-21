Breaking News
Horoscope today, February 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 22 February,2025 12:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, February 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 22.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A changing karmic cycle brings with it a two hour period of slight stress. 
Cosmic tip: Stay with what you feel is right, even though someone insists on their being correct and not you.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Feeling empowered is a wonderful space to be in. A second source of income begins soon.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from getting involved in a dispute where both people are right in their own way.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Creating a distance from two friends who have no sense of responsibility and try misleading you too, is best. Completing a project brings in praise.
Cosmic tip: Deal with competition seriously, especially if self-employed.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
There’s a short waiting period before the next karmic cycle of forward movement begins. A relationship settles down. 
Cosmic tip: Be careful about whom you consider to be a friend. Be discerning about it.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Those wanting to sell property can do so in this karmic cycle. Send a regret message to avoid a party, since late having nights are something you avoid.
Cosmic tip: Make enough time for family.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Karmic justice is not always as imagined, but it is a hundred percent reality. Try and avoid driving your vehicle today.
Cosmic tip: Use what you feel is applicable when receiving unsought advice.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Changes being made in a project after beginning it can cause some confusion. Understand it first. Look forward to a reunion.
Cosmic tip: Begin making plans for a trip either within the country/ overseas.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Keep up the good work now that you’ve decided not to do impulse shopping. A change of residence is possible.
Cosmic tip: Understand hidden and complex layers of a relationship before taking it on.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Being connected emotionally feels so good as there’s such an amazing feeling of acceptance. Some miss an on-line sale by a whisker.
Cosmic tip: Keep the decision to buy property on hold for now.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those in a new job face less financial pressure in daily expenses. A relationship question mark is finally answered.
Cosmic tip: Be aware this karmic cycle deals with new beginnings. Don’t resist them.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Make an effort to create a two way traffic in communication so the relationship is in a good space. 
Cosmic tip: Be sure you really do need a holiday home. How often will you go there?

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Making certain much needed lifestyle changes is easier than expected. Don’t read more into a situation, creating unnecessary problems.
Cosmic tip: Don’t self-medicate or follow advice given by friends. Check with the doctor.

