Breaking News
Police step up security outside Neelam Gorhe's home after protests
Congress to hold foot march from Massajog village to Beed city on March 8
EOW obtains video of New India Cooperative Bank ex-GM's RBI questioning
Nigerian woman, auto driver held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.04 crore
BEST ensures SSC students reach examination centres on time
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today February 25 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, February 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 25 February,2025 12:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, February 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, February 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 25.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Timing is important during a meeting. Talk about the right idea at the right time. Don’t presume a person will react in a certain manner.
Cosmic tip: Use any advantage you think you possess cautiously.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Applying an understanding of human nature to your own life helps bring clarity about certain issues.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy time spent together, whether with family, friends or that special person.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Not commenting on a colleague’s completed work is best.  Yes, you would have done a better job; but still…...
Cosmic tip: Take two days off if wanting to place routine on the back burner.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A turning point in life is welcome as you’ve been feeling a karmic go slow.
Cosmic tip: Accept life was quite different earlier; but life is all about evolving karmic cycles that never cease.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Do attend a training workshop or a seminar arranged by the company as this proves to be invaluable. Life is anything but routine today. 
Cosmic tip: Continue making positive karmas. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
The mood at home may be stressfully argumentative, so use patience and compassion to deal with it successfully.
Cosmic tip: Prepare yourself with data collected beforehand so you aren’t fumbling.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An important trip is planned. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Stay away from getting involved or getting caught in a web of lies spun by someone else, which makes it difficult to walk out of.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Treat yourself to something you’ve wanted to own for quite a while. A telephone call reveals interesting and exciting vistas.
Cosmic tip: Look at how you can improve PR skills.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Stay away from getting involved in legal issues that may plod on interminably. Making regular smaller investments over time makes sense.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of what you say and how it is said.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Accepting the past and also your role in it helps deal with life as it unfolds. Let go of what you consider an injustice. 
Cosmic tip: Pursue further studies if that’s what really interests you.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Consciously avoid ego clashes with that special person. Being loving and understanding is preferable to harsh words.
Cosmic tip: Choose whatever manner of stress busting that works. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Having unrealistic expectations is the way to trip up a budding relationship. It may be too late to make up later.
Cosmic tip: Be grateful to God/ the universe for all  uncountable blessings over time.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK