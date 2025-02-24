Horoscope today, February 25: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Timing is important during a meeting. Talk about the right idea at the right time. Don’t presume a person will react in a certain manner.

Cosmic tip: Use any advantage you think you possess cautiously.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Applying an understanding of human nature to your own life helps bring clarity about certain issues.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy time spent together, whether with family, friends or that special person.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Not commenting on a colleague’s completed work is best. Yes, you would have done a better job; but still…...

Cosmic tip: Take two days off if wanting to place routine on the back burner.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A turning point in life is welcome as you’ve been feeling a karmic go slow.

Cosmic tip: Accept life was quite different earlier; but life is all about evolving karmic cycles that never cease.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Do attend a training workshop or a seminar arranged by the company as this proves to be invaluable. Life is anything but routine today.

Cosmic tip: Continue making positive karmas.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The mood at home may be stressfully argumentative, so use patience and compassion to deal with it successfully.

Cosmic tip: Prepare yourself with data collected beforehand so you aren’t fumbling.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An important trip is planned. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from getting involved or getting caught in a web of lies spun by someone else, which makes it difficult to walk out of.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Treat yourself to something you’ve wanted to own for quite a while. A telephone call reveals interesting and exciting vistas.

Cosmic tip: Look at how you can improve PR skills.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Stay away from getting involved in legal issues that may plod on interminably. Making regular smaller investments over time makes sense.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of what you say and how it is said.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Accepting the past and also your role in it helps deal with life as it unfolds. Let go of what you consider an injustice.

Cosmic tip: Pursue further studies if that’s what really interests you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Consciously avoid ego clashes with that special person. Being loving and understanding is preferable to harsh words.

Cosmic tip: Choose whatever manner of stress busting that works.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Having unrealistic expectations is the way to trip up a budding relationship. It may be too late to make up later.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful to God/ the universe for all uncountable blessings over time.