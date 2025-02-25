Breaking News
Horoscope today, February 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 26 February,2025 12:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 26.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Behind the scenes karmic activity may consist of unexpected hurdles. These gradually fade away by the end of the day.
Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts positive to usher in a freshly minted karmic cycle.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Some are waiting for elusive communication from a client that keeps them slightly jittery since so much hinges on it.
Cosmic tip: Do consult a professional counsellor before opting for further studies.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Rolling finances bring a sigh of relief as all bills can be paid in time.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of a subtle change in karmic vibes as life becomes more settled and peaceful.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Financial graph moves upwards, which is great news. There’s change of residence for some.
Cosmic tip: Don’t rush to make changes in everyday life; take it one chore/job/issue at a time.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Remain in a position that works favourably by being patient. A complicated email makes no sense. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be in a hurry to close some negotiations, allowing meetings to take longer if necessary. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Keep long-term outcomes and aftereffects in mind when making a decision. An unjust situation may be right according to past karmas.
Cosmic tip: Learn an alternative healing therapy.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Give unconditional help to a friend if the person reaches out. Singles attract a loving relationship. 
Cosmic tip: Stay on the path of truth even if others have a lot to say against it.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
An unexpected and a wonderful surprise is a gift from the universe, which you completely deserve. Check models available if buying a laptop.
Cosmic tip: Stay in tune with changing technology, upgrading as required.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Keep arguments aside for the moment, absorbing what’s being relayed.
Cosmic tip: Listen to advice given by someone who has your genuine interests in mind. This advice is based also on practicality.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Blocks to independence were completely self-created which only time has revealed. A major change in life is revealed. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this relationship that soars above anything else.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
An emotional, material and spiritual balance gradually settles over you, simplifying so many situations in life. Some decide to relocate.
Cosmic tip: Remember to buy a gift for someone’s special day. Don’t forget. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A family issue rights itself without you doing anything about it.
Cosmic tip: Keep personal ethics in mind when making a decision; never mind what others consider as a foolish or naive outlook.

