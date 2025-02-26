Horoscope today, February 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 February,2025 12:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 27.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
You can feel a balance in life gradually settling certain pending issues. Friends introduce you to someone interesting and intelligent.
Cosmic tip: Rigidly follow traffic rules to remain safe while driving.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Remember, if you’ve heard one sob story, you’ve heard them all. Back away diplomatically..
Cosmic tip: Be thankful for each challenge, big or small, as it helps build strength and character.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A trip to the outskirts of the city maybe to check on a client’s factory who wants to advertise certain products.
Cosmic tip: Be patient with family to keep closeness warm and loving.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Delayed payments come in. Dealing with too much work at the office and at home makes this a slightly tiring day.
Cosmic tip: Be thankful for slightly difficult times as they help you grow.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Remember to pay bills on time (as soon as they are received). Someone inadvertently says the wrong thing to you. Just laugh it off. 
Cosmic tip: Keep decisions practical, not soaked with emotional nostalgia. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A business meeting is better than expected. Stop yourself from going back to taking life for granted.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on working through karmas since now you’ve accepted certain truths.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Life moves in double quick time; luckily you woke up earlier than usual so can cope with this. Modify the diet as advised. 
Cosmic tip: Be thankful for mistakes as they teach valuable lessons.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Keeping words loving but firm is the way to put views across at home. Don’t complicate life.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be in a rush to make an investment. Discuss it first with a professional.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Dealing with a legal case or a police enquiry (hopefully not) keeps you occupied till early afternoon.
Cosmic tip: Reach out for what officially belongs to you, even if there are too many contenders.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A slight change in the work profile is good enough even if the promotion is delayed. 
Cosmic tip: Move onto better things and a different path if the one you are on isn’t working out.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
An important decision is jointly made with the person you love so much. A new life and circumstances are welcome.
Cosmic tip: Rework how to fulfill certain ambitions that are just beyond reach, yet visible. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Positive financial economics help promote a new business idea that’s workable. Empathise with a friend’s tears.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate relief from stress as important karmas are worked through.

