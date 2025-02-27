Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational pic

Listen to this article Horoscope today, February 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Future plans are a bit fluid at the moment, especially if between jobs/assignments/ projects. A relationship is puzzling.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind what life’s experiences have taught you. This is valuable knowledge.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Having faith in the universe/cosmic vibes makes it so much easier for them to bring changes to your life.

Cosmic tip: Don’t fear the unknown as this brings many rewards and happy times.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A held-up business deal due to some legality, now moves ahead. Spending time alone is also essential (don’t overdo it).

Cosmic tip: Hold on to a true friend as they are rare to find.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Getting back to work feels good; everyone is happy to have you back. An optional transfer closer to home is offered.

Cosmic tip: Plan a mini holiday, even if it is a staycation.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Allow peaceful thoughts to settle in as you appreciate how different today is from the past.

Cosmic tip: Be focused in the present, making appropriate decisions according to the situation.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be patient as a slow moving karmic cycle ends by 1 pm. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Continue thinking in a positive manner. The universe works behind the scenes to bring in a balance.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Immediate work is completed easily, urged and helped on by universal vibes of energy and dynamism. A relative behaves differently now, which is great.

Cosmic tip: Be thankful that people realise your true worth.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Family has several urgent points of view that haven’t been considered by you, so do listen to them. Remember to take blood pressure medication.

Cosmic tip: Keep decisions practical.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Deal patiently with people at work as not everyone has such a sharp mind and long-term vision.

Cosmic tip: Look ahead to better times as life slowly reslots issues, bringing several looked forward to closures.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some singles are unprepared for this sudden relationship. This year brings a feeling of peace and serenity.

Cosmic tip: Prepare points you want to bring up in an in-house meeting.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Some Aquarians in a relationship decide to take it to the next level. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this move into a positive karmic cycle due to having worked through past karmas.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Make sure papers are in order if having some legal work done. Spiritual evolvement is an ongoing process that has to be nurtured.

Cosmic tip: Introspect about an event that brings clarity finally.