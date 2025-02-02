Horoscope today, February 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today?

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Relocation is revealed for some. This may be close to where you reside just now, which is a relief since banks remain the same as before.

Cosmic tip: Create a distance with negative people.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Be careful about what you say and how it is said as your blunt manner can be hurtful at times.

Cosmic tip: Continue making investments of the kind you’ve done before (safe investments).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An increment makes you feel the organization appreciates your focus and sustained hard work. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Make time to exercise regularly no matter how busy the day might have been.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The boss can be unpredictable today, so be careful about the subject brought up.

Cosmic tip: Speak to your chartered accountant to fully understand about different legal tax benefits offered by the government.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Income increases for those Leos who are self-employed. An employee who has been working for a while with you requests a loan. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Try not to over-react to something said. Let go of one issue that’s still bothering you after so long.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A karmic cycle of travel begins. Relatives from another city arrive for an extended stay.

Cosmic tip: Accept personality differences between people. This makes it easier to interact on a plan of understanding/ compassion.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Today is an auspicious day for meetings with clients as planetary positions are just right for interactions.

Cosmic tip: Be patient with your spouse/ partner as this irritation is just temporary, though it’s annoying.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Be careful with your mobile, money, keys, etc. receiving karmic justice feels so good.

Cosmic tip: Listening to input from people helps understand where you went wrong/ which decision could have been different.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Play the waiting game today, not making major decisions, but seeing how situations pan out for others ultimately.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about money management, learning from other people’s mistakes and errors of judgment.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Networking after office hours gets tiring, but has to be done as it brings benefits.

Cosmic tip: Believe that eventually whatever happens is for the best as the Higher Power has infinite information and knowledge.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The only way to wade through so much work is to just get down to doing it in a focused manner.

Cosmic tip: Don’t waste time getting annoyed by last minute change of plans.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Replying promptly to communication keeps forward flowing vibes in sync with what the universe has planned.

Cosmic tip: Make time for elders by talking with them and being patient with all their reminisces.