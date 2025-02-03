Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, February 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A perfectly normal phone call turns into one of being blamed for something you had nothing to do with.

Cosmic tip: Taking too light hearted a view of the situation could make it rapidly go downhill.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Those in a creative field are at their best in this karmic cycle that lasts for a long time. Enjoy it.

Cosmic tip: Keep mind cool to come up with easy to implement solutions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

In some ways you’ve had enough of a situation, but karma keeps you rooted.

Cosmic tip: Work through issues if relationship is passing through a difficult time.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

View is no longer narrow; this in itself helps life move ahead quicker, drawing in a karmic cycle of travel. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Take enough rest if recovering from a cough/cold.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Despite this feeling of triumph, you realise there’s a need to study the subject a little more. There’s more confusion after consulting a lawyer.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this excellent rapport with two people.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Energy levels are high, which allows coping with more work than usual today. Fortunately the mind and body are in perfect synchronisation.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money, valuables and important items.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An idea about how to increase income is good; it’s also legal and workable. This karmic cycle brings calmness.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overreact to something said. It’s not meant to be rude or disrespectful.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Rushing around is a waste of precious energy, so just slow down and do your best when having to deal with something new.

Cosmic tip: Don’t insist on everyone following your advice/orders.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You prefer avoiding confrontations by making yourself unavailable. Sometimes a tussle of will power is fun.

Cosmic tip: Spend today in any manner that is soothing and enjoyable.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Living in the ‘now’ helps remain centered and on the right path.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that most things in life come with an expiry date. So let go of what is bothering you.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Several decisions need to be discussed and then decided on, though don’t be in a hurry. Plan a business trip carefully.

Cosmic tip: Relax the mind by listening to soothing music in the evening.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Fortunately it’s a slow day at work, so you can get away earlier than usual. Having a swim at the club is refreshing.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with visiting relatives in the evening.