Horoscope today, February 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Remember to courier a gift to a friend. Those who have never been in a relationship find love unexpectedly. Some may attend an engagement ceremony.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow tactless comments to affect you.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Professional as well as personal relationships are peaceful because of being diplomatic and sensitive to others’ feelings.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared to take the initiative in a project.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Life and relationships are all good and suddenly black clouds gather on the horizon, upsetting the relationship. Don’t get involved in one-up-man-ship.

Cosmic tip: Focus on the next goal.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

This karmic cycle is favourable for those in information and technology and also the media. Don’t under estimate competition.

Cosmic tip: Believe in telepathy. Someone you’ve been missing a lot calls.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keep plans to yourself. It’s better to negotiate than get involved in a long drawn out legal case.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow a feeling of gloom and being low spirited change your normally vivacious personality.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

You can go ahead and share news about a raise in salary and a small promotion (it requires dealing with more responsibility). Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Exercise regularly to keep energy levels high.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

The Tarot gives the ‘go ahead’ for making business plans overseas. A new friendship keeps you guessing.

Cosmic tip: Have the confidence to not get involved in petty office politics.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The universe sends a prestigious client to your organisation, bypassing much larger and more well- known organisations. Family property is the focus, so be practical.

Cosmic tip: Handle life in a practical manner.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This is the wrong karmic cycle to unofficially speak to the boss about a raise in salary/a promotion.

Cosmic tip: Spend the day doing nothing, if that makes you feel happy and contented.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Receiving news that a loved elder will be relocating nearer to you makes this a great beginning to the day.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry. You will receive karmic justice when the time is right. Be patient.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A slow karmic cycle at work is a good change, but a bit boring too since you are so used to being hyper-busy.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make emotion based decisions since all facts aren’t available.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

One bid for a new client doesn’t bear fruit, but there are others you want to employ your company for work.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of two really excellent options being given by the universe.




