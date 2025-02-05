Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, February 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The universe seems to be in a ‘go slow’ state of mind; just flowing in it effortlessly, not fighting it, is the ideal mindset.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of your spouse/partner’s mood.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Friends want you to come along on a short holiday, but you would rather not. Handle the situation with finesse so they don’t feel offended.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be unnecessarily tense.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A karmic cycle that highlights finances begins. Some heave a sigh of relief as money begins circulating once more. Make some investments.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be unfair towards the person you love so much.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A younger family member needs your dose of common sense to divert their attention from making a wrong decision. A celebration to share good news is mandatory.

Cosmic tip: Make time for junior staff.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

If no commitment is forthcoming, then let things be as they are for now. A karmic cycle of good luck in career begins.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overlook the truth which requires rational and cool thinking.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An elder suggests an excellent idea, which you follw. Friends, get-togethers and sharing an enjoyable meal in the evening is all what today is about.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry. You will receive karmic justice.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Librans seeking a financial backer find one; a joint venture is also possible. Giving up a habit is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Be extra careful about airing views as someone may quote them out of context.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The past few months have been a huge learning experience, but now you are at a crossroads. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally prepared for new beginnings that weren’t possible earlier.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those planning to be self-employed enter a karmic cycle of it being possible as long as there’s awareness of pitfalls. Don’t ignore a cough/cold.

Cosmic tip: Hire extra staff to help cope with work.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Newlyweds are deliriously happy. A karmic cycle of making investments begins. Do be careful what you eat today and specifically, where.

Cosmic tip: Be patient with an elder who is only trying to help.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Take it nice and easy since there’s a mountain of work to complete today before heading home. Some have met their soulmate.

Cosmic tip: Control stress levels by exercising and eating at regular times.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Unseen karmic activity advises being open to changes and transformations. Those in a relationship may decide to get married at the earliest.

Cosmic tip: Sort out a miscommunication with friend.



