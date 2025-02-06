Horoscope today, February 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Plans work out as they’ve been set in place. Talking to someone older helps gain valuable insights about people and life in general. Do retain the focus.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of emotional stability.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Do drive carefully and leave on time for a meeting. Meeting friends you’ve known for a while and are comfortable with feels so good.

Cosmic tip: Avoid being in any situation which is upsetting.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You are able to deal with so much work because health is good and you get enough sleep every night. Friends from out of town visit soon.

Cosmic tip: Deal carefully and sensitively with juniors, resolving a misunderstanding immediately.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A relationship comes with some emotional baggage (don’t we all carry some?), so deal with it sensitively and as soon as possible.

Cosmic tip: Intervene immediately with two juniors arguing for all the wrong reasons.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Dealing with partial renovation at home is not looked forward to because of the mess involved. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Aim for maintaining a balance between worldly materialism and spirituality.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keeping to family and personal ethics helps happiness to just flow through and around you. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be happy at achieving success against opposition. This could be termed karmic justice.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An avoidable theft can be kept at bay by being aware of people around you and circumstances. Do continue with the diet.

Cosmic tip: Never forget the initial struggle that makes success even sweeter.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s a certain amount of professional competition involved when working on a presentation. Be creative.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally flexible and open to changes for the better, though they may not seem so initially.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Make sure you meet a deadline on time. Life proceeds smoothly with no major hurdles/ delays.

Cosmic tip: Do go to sleep at a regular time every night, waking up at a set time too.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Remain calm even though storm clouds threaten to brew over the horizon. You’ve done nothing wrong, so relax. Have faith.

Cosmic tip: Live in harmony to release the past which automatically processes out negativity.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Make cautious and well thought out actions as these may change your life-path.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of how the universe leads you onto new levels of awareness in your personal spiritual path.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Health is good, with life moving in a smooth manner. Be appreciative of this calm karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Allow the universe to seek out gems of wisdom and caring in yourself and others.