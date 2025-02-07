Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, February 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s illogical to think one of your way-out ideas will actually work. Be practical when making plans. A relationship may be under a cloud.

Cosmic tip: Keep manner of interacting positive and mutually supportive.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s a celebration at work due to a major client being signed. Some singles meet their karmic soul-mate.

Cosmic tip: Accept change graciously, giving thanks to the universe for this move up the karmic ladder.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Out of your comfort zone now, it’s good new avenues are being considered.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about options chosen since the path of karma can’t be altered once begun in a certain direction.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Base decisions and actions on what brings security long term, shunning quick solutions. Avoid over straining, working long hours.

Cosmic tip: Give up a habit you know is not good for you long term.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Wanting to take a particular decision is thwarted by the universe as being impractical. One option is still there. Consider what it is.

Cosmic tip: Base honesty with kindness to invoke positive karmas.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be mentally prepared for some major changes in store which are completely unexpected; they are positive changes, so relax. Business/ career enter a dazzling time of wishes manifesting.

Cosmic tip: Work at stabilizing a relationship.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A new era begins. The universe is partial to buying property/ a change of residence. That important relationship is settling down gradually.

Cosmic tip: Attend a couple of seminars to polish existing skills for work.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You want to say so much, but hesitate out of fear of it being misunderstood. Wisdom lies in following what intuition advises.

Cosmic tip: Let go of past phantoms/ fears for your own mental peace.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Initially refusing an idea; it has you re-considering it when a friend points out its redeeming factors. Good decision.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative towards newer opportunities being sent your way by a Higher Power.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A project that had creaked to a halt may begin yet again being completed quickly.

Cosmic tip: Don’t dig your heels in when someone insists on having their own way, insisting you change the mind-set.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Singles having met someone new may be already making plans for the long term. Go slow. Consume a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful and ongoing issue finally finds closure in a great manner.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A karmic cycle of travel takes you to a far-away country on a work-cum-getaway plan.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge there has to be an ending before new life can begin again. Don’t resist changes.