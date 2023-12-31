Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today January 1 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, January 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 01 January,2024 03:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 1.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Today is auspicious for receiving money, doing business dealings and also signing a deal/ contract. First discuss legalities carefully..
Cosmic tip: Don’t remain lost in thoughts of the past and forget to live today.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Being your own boss is a great feeling. Don’t waste time being judgemental about a friend you meet for coffee..
Cosmic tip: Enjoy independence and freedom, especially those who are freelancers..


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
De-cluttering personal spaces is done thoroughly, and systematically. Family is in talks about relocation sometime in the future. Intuition has a free hand..
Cosmic tip: Keep caffeine intake under control.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Don’t be in a rush as the time is not right to take a call about a work related decision..
Cosmic tip: Don’t resist change. A lot is happening at the invisible karmic level.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Respect private confidential talk with someone known to you. Do keep it to yourself..
Cosmic tip: Don’t make up your mind without knowing all the correct facts. You’ve only been given half the information.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
The opportunity for an overseas holiday is not at all exciting. Be careful about what you eat and where..
Cosmic tip: Initiate some more positive karma by being loving and generous towards family.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Maintain a professional and polite attitude towards clients. Don’t try to make them friends..
Cosmic tip: Be open to ideas and possibilities when a sudden twist to a conversation takes place.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being given free rein over projects/ assignments helps give your best, unhindered not constantly answerable to anyone..
Cosmic tip: Don’t try to be a mind-reader. It’s always better to just ask for clarity.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Keep accounts in order and up-to-date as regularly as possible. Cleanse your aura under the shower/ pool or sea to feel rejuvenated..
Cosmic tip: Drink plenty of water during the day and keep hydrated.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Give advice, but maintain discretion about what you say. Above all, be diplomatic but helpful to the person asking. Be grateful for this financial improvement.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy a short trip out of town.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Those in a new job stop feeling like a fish out of water, gradually getting more confident at dealing with work.. 
Cosmic tip: Have true facts in hand before giving your point of view.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A slow moving day unfolds, but it’s good for a change as stress levels have the opportunity of settling down. Health is good..
Cosmic tip: Don’t be too disarmingly frank. It works against you.

