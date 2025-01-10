Horoscope today, January 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Leave well in time for the business meeting. Don’t speed or drive rashly. Spending time with trusted friends is what you enjoy the most.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from getting involved into any upsetting situation.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Getting through so much work is possible because your mind is rested due to adequate sleep every night. Just retain focus.

Cosmic tip: Step in to help out with an issue involving junior staff.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Resolving issues instead of just getting annoyed by them is a wise mindset to adopt. There’s a turning point in an important relationship.

Cosmic tip: Understand each relationship is different; comparisons are odious.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Refurnishing the home is planned for later. Some have a raise in salary or receive news about a possible promotion.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between spirituality and materialism to live a full life.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some may be considering ending a relationship. Don’t make any impulsive decisions about it. Do continue the diet.

Cosmic tip: Follow personal and family ethics to live in a way this is karmically sound.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Reaching one goal after another is sweet success, though you’ve worked hard for it. Be mindful when working out or playing a sport.

Cosmic tip: Be extra careful with money and valuables when out.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Put in a lot of thought and creative work when working on a presentation to be ahead of competitors.

Cosmic tip: Remain open to change (even though it takes you some time to accept it).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Work towards completing a project in time for the deadline approaching very quickly. Do get enough sleep at night.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the fact of life proceeding smoothly, with no upsetting delays or hurdles.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Speak cautiously, using words wisely and as little as possible since something simple may be misunderstood. Side-step someone being judgmental.

Cosmic tip: Live in harmony to release the past which automatically processes out negativity.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Decisions and actions taken impact the future, so be careful when making long lasting decisions.

Cosmic tip: Follow dictates of the universe that leads you onto new levels of awareness and the spiritual path.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Life moves ahead in a peaceful and great manner. You enjoy feeling loved and wanted.

Cosmic tip: Allow the Universe to guide you towards finding what is lovely and authentic within yourself and others.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A positive karmic cycle for career/ business begins. Gain valuable insights by talking to someone you trust.

Cosmic tip: Aim for emotional stability which in turn helps plans work out, bringing in a better.