Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today January 13 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, January 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 13 January,2025 12:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, January 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, January 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 13.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Be aware of surroundings and people if carrying a big amount of cash.
Cosmic tip: Don’t succumb to sweet words and flattery which is used only for the other person’s gain.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Make sure vehicle is in top condition before driving out of town. Completing work in advance saves unnecessary tension.
Cosmic tip: Mentally argue out the relevant issue first before discussions.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Being creative, you know exactly how to transform intangible ideas into workable forms. Be aware of alternative therapy’s limitations.
Cosmic tip: Think in a positive manner that attracts a positive karmic cycle. 

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Work is completed exactly as anticipated and on time. Those in a relationship enter a karmic cycle of marriage. 
Cosmic tip: Leave gray areas of life behind, looking ahead with joy and a peaceful mind.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Recheck tickets, airport transport, hotel bookings, etc. once more. A late night is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Understand the intention behind actions if wondering why life is suddenly slightly puzzling.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Leave work issues behind once home. Make ‘now time’ consciously for family. Long-term plans don’t include change of job.
Cosmic tip: Work on a well-thought-out plan that helps deal with a sensitive issue.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Letting go of a situation not working for you is better. Seek other workable options. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware every decision and action taken has a true and balanced reaction. Think calmly and clearly.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A turning point early evening is a surprise and something to celebrate. Negotiations bring results.  
Cosmic tip: Understand, what seems an imbalance in life is actually very finely balanced by the universe.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
An important project becomes reality soon. Work towards closure of a legal issue. Go slow, but sure of facts.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition when someone you just don’t like or trust gets in touch.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Making correct karmas has earned this lucky karmic cycle to be extended. Retain focus. 
Cosmic tip: Make time for a hobby, even though there’s laser-like focus on work. The brain needs relaxation time too.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Focusing on what’s really important helps keep sights only on what’s working. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware what you consider as a restrictive obstruction is actually a balancing coming into play.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Career goes on a high at a tremendous speed that catches you unawares. Eat nutritious food.
Cosmic tip: Consciously believe life has its ebbs and flows according to planetary positions and karma.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

