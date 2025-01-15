Breaking News
Horoscope today, January 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 16 January,2025 12:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, January 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 16.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A trip overseas is enjoyable and exciting. A relationship that has still not found a balance gradually acquires one. Continue with the healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about circumstances not in your control.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A karmic cycle of opportunities is something that can be used to urge career forward into a faster gear. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Accept people at face value but don’t be naïve either.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The time for thinking is over and it’s time to act, but in a diplomatic manner. Elders take better care of health. 
Cosmic tip: Trust intuition which has guided you in the right direction.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A business trip doubles up as a mini holiday, so enjoy it. Speak about how much the person means to you and how important this relationship is.
Cosmic tip: Forgive, moving on in life.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A happy-go-lucky mind-set has no issues if plans don’t work out, having to re-consider an issue. This time is auspicious for buying or booking a vehicle.
Cosmic tip: Make choices that give positive returns.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A change manifests when not seeking it consciously, but has its roots in karma. Be non-committal when asked for your opinion.
Cosmic tip: Do something, like further studies, if feeling a disadvantage at work.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Don’t complicate life, keep it simple and sweet. It’s so tempting to keep buying things on-line, but keeping it within limits is advisable. 
Cosmic tip: Make exclusive time for each other whenever possible.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
You are the driving force and enthusiasm behind the team doing so well; yet, karmic delays exert a pull which can’t be hurried up. Be patient. 
Cosmic tip: Keep a regular check on blood pressure.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Everyone has a past they re-visit sometimes. But is it wise to be so hooked onto it? 
Cosmic tip: Steer life in the direction you want to. The final destination depends on you.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The language of love is complex; the body language reveals so much whether it is conveyed in words or not. 
Cosmic tip: Be upfront honestly, neither being a pushover nor trying to insidiously manipulate.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Now that you’ve said a firm ‘no’, the attitude may be strict and unbending. That is a mistake. Disagree, but continue being caring. 
Cosmic tip: Discuss a subject close to your heart openly and honestly.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Communication and good news are uppermost. Being possessive about the love of your life is understandable, but don’t overdo it. Feeling flattered can turn into resentment. 
Cosmic tip: Deal tactfully with a new friend.

