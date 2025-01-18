Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, January 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

‘A soft answer turneth away wrath’ is apt today; so be calm not matter how annoyed you feel.

Cosmic tip: Don’t let it worry you if people feel you are withholding information (you’re not).

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Though there’s so much work to complete, but console yourself of being aptly recompensed for it. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Look on a new opportunity as a means to rectify what was incorrect.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Not discussing financial situation with someone is fine since it doesn’t concern anyone else but you.

Cosmic tip: Act forcefully on beliefs, keeping language soft and within acceptable limits.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Attract a positive karmic cycle by wishing the best for someone. Have a healthy diet. Keep blood pressure under control.

Cosmic tip: Don’t use a bluntly speaking manner when discussing an issue.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A budget has been decided for a project, so do stay within limits (though your ideas are really excellent).

Cosmic tip: Maintain an open mind, but make sure you have the final word.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Positive changes draw in a newer and happier life. Updating present day skills in whatever manner is suitable is revealed. Do get enough sleep and rest every night.

Cosmic tip: Keep an attitude of gratitude.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Compassion and understanding help sort out a relationship issue. Hire extra help or delegate work to get it all done in time.

Cosmic tip: Use advantages very cautiously.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Business travel is something you actually look forward to. Make the most of any training or workshops the company fixes up.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for business clients making heavy demands on your time.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

An unconsidered idea can be kept in cold storage for now, using it when the time is right.

Cosmic tip: Have unconditional trust in the Higher Power for even more blessings being showered on you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Balance out past karma to draw in a positive karmic cycle that creates abundantly satisfying situations in every aspect of life.

Cosmic tip: Give up a habit you know is so time consuming.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Investing in safe schemes has always been a priority, instead of something that brings huge interest and down the line is a scam.

Cosmic tip: Make the right decisions to move up the spiritual path.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Singles make new friends. A legal action should be nipped in the bud by discussing relevant issues. Helping out junior employees is being very caring.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic and tactful.