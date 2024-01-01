Horoscope today, January 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 2.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Have an open and receptive attitude when some changes in work done are suggested. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: It’s best to control what you say, being clear, but polite all the same.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Be politely firm when asked to adjust to a situation. Don’t allow yourself to be coerced. Enjoy a fun conversation with some friends.
Cosmic tip: Focus on something positive instead of pinpointing negative issues.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Leave behind a ‘should be’ mind-set, concentrating on unearthing a newer way of looking at an old matter. Reach office early.
Cosmic tip: Recognize a solution which is literally staring you in the face.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Ask yourself why returning to a relationship which was complicated and troublesome is a good decision. Be in the moment, in sync with new thought processes.
Cosmic tip: Deal with tedious everyday work first.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Listen to assessments made, but choose your own path in a responsible manner. Life settles down.
Cosmic tip: Be open, really listening to your spouse/ partner’s point of view that may clash with yours.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Step back from unnecessary confrontations. Budgets and family finances need to be handled carefully. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Let go of what’s not working. Don’t re-think it later on.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Simplify life as much as is possible; unless you enjoy living life king-size. Slightly change a project after discussing the issue. Avoid complications at work.
Cosmic tip: Surround yourself with like-minded and supportive friends.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Choose positive words even when pointing out the truth to someone who habitually tends to be difficult to deal with.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic justice as you prove a point without saying anything.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A karmic cycle of work deluging you begins (you enjoy this karmic good luck). Be loving as usual; be supportive, yet clear about what’s not acceptable.
Cosmic tip: Carefully select between two viable alternatives.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Waiting for a breakthrough in communication is like waiting for Godot. Make the first move to bring normalcy to a tense situation.
Cosmic tip: Follow through with a secret decision to pare down expenses.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Taking responsibility for words and actions makes you a highly respected person wherever you are. Work moves slightly slowly.
Cosmic tip: Do all you can to maintain this closeness and stability in a relationship.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
By speaking your mind you may antagonize some people who matter at work. Consider the repercussions.
Cosmic tip: Write down what you’ve lost and the benefits of it, to bring clarity and mental peace.