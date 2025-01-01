Horoscope today, January 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s greater unity and a better manner of interacting with elders that helps bonding and definitely more acceptance.

Cosmic tip: Be happy now that the job takes you closer to the parental home.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This karmic cycle supports pursuing further studies or attending seminars. Those in a relationship may decide to give a commitment.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new chapter in your life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The boss is verbally appreciative of work completed in the last couple of days. Make time for siblings and cousins.

Cosmic tip: Hold on to a true friend if lucky enough to have one.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Career requires focus and concentration which goes beyond what you do every day because this new project is important.

Cosmic tip: Have confidence, leaving behind insecurity and self-doubt.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A society issue rears its head again, with you spending some time on resolving it.

Cosmic tip: Make the first move to heal an issue that has you and the other person maintain silence.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Clearing misunderstandings is a good way to begin the new year. Meditating in private helps face conscience, finding it quite clear.

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful and have faith.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There appears to be a new love interest for singles. Some consider business expansion. Avoid over straining yourself, getting enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Write off money owed to you as a karmic debt.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The mind is stronger, helping cope with several issues, which also make it easier to forgive and move on in life. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Make sustainable lifestyle diet or exercise changes.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle points to material prosperity and happiness within the family circle. A true friend remains despite lack of time, distance.

Cosmic tip: Happily be a part of someone’s celebration.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Having strong opinions is fine as long as you don’t force them on others. Take some time off.

Cosmic tip: Consider what you want to convey, but in as diplomatic a manner as possible.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An interesting karmic cycle begins which makes it necessary to make changes never considered before. Spend time with your spouse/partner.

Cosmic tip: Embrace a new day with an open heart and joyfulness.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

An unresolved issue ends and you just know it to be so (it was more irritating than anything else). Life moves ahead in a positive manner.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive thoughts and feelings.