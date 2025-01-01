Breaking News
Horoscope today January 2 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, January 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 02 January,2025 12:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 2.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
There’s greater unity and a better manner of interacting with elders that helps bonding and definitely more acceptance. 
Cosmic tip: Be happy now that the job takes you closer to the parental home.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
This karmic cycle supports pursuing further studies or attending seminars. Those in a relationship may decide to give a commitment. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new chapter in your life.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The boss is verbally appreciative of work completed in the last couple of days. Make time for siblings and cousins. 
Cosmic tip: Hold on to a true friend if lucky enough to have one.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Career requires focus and concentration which goes beyond what you do every day because this new project is important. 
Cosmic tip: Have confidence, leaving behind insecurity and self-doubt.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A society issue rears its head again, with you spending some time on resolving it. 
Cosmic tip: Make the first move to heal an issue that has you and the other person maintain silence.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Clearing misunderstandings is a good way to begin the new year. Meditating in private helps face conscience, finding it quite clear. 
Cosmic tip: Be peaceful and have faith.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
There appears to be a new love interest for singles. Some consider business expansion. Avoid over straining yourself, getting enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Write off money owed to you as a karmic debt.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
The mind is stronger, helping cope with several issues, which also make it easier to forgive and move on in life. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Make sustainable lifestyle diet or exercise changes.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
This karmic cycle points to material prosperity and happiness within the family circle. A true friend remains despite lack of time, distance. 
Cosmic tip: Happily be a part of someone’s celebration.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Having strong opinions is fine as long as you don’t force them on others. Take some time off.
Cosmic tip: Consider what you want to convey, but in as diplomatic a manner as possible.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
An interesting karmic cycle begins which makes it necessary to make changes never considered before. Spend time with your spouse/partner.
Cosmic tip: Embrace a new day with an open heart and joyfulness.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
An unresolved issue ends and you just know it to be so (it was more irritating than anything else). Life moves ahead in a positive manner.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive thoughts and feelings.

