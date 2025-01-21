Horoscope today, January 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keeping the bigger picture in mind, what you want and the other person feels the opposite isn’t important. Let go.

Cosmic tip: Listen to what the heart whispers when it’s all quiet and silent.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There a good chance of making plans for a trip overseas. A family business enters a positive karmic cycle. Money owed to you finally comes in.

Cosmic tip: Focus on what’s possible. Be practical.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It makes no sense getting into a battle of wits with your own mind. Either it’s a yes, or a no.

Cosmic tip: If you must remember the past, then do so as it actually was. Don’t idealize it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s a relief to say what you need to say, but do think of consequences. Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that being considerate is as important as the right timing.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those in research may be on the point of making an important breakthrough, but keep it to yourself for the moment. Being strict is important.

Cosmic tip: Consciously help as many people as possible.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Plans for travel are now being finalized. Being blamed for being difficult is fine; your plan works out much, much better. Regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Take decisions with clarity and proper reasoning.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be kind to people, speaking in a manner you would want to be spoken to. Emotional ties are strong as you’ve worked at improving them.

Cosmic tip: Do listen to an elder’s advice.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Career movement is heartening, especially since so much extra effort is being put into it. There’s a need to prove yourself.

Cosmic tip: Think before speaking. Is it worth reacting to a comment?

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Some relatives relocate to their country of origin. Several parties are planned by you. Be careful while driving, leaving office on time for a meeting.

Cosmic tip: Make time for a family celebration.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

New and positive beginnings in two relationships which were in the doldrums speaks for your caring nature. Completing office work takes long.

Cosmic tip: Continue trusting, unless there’s a reason not to do so.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

New opportunities, though good, but require patience and tolerance to make them work for you.

Cosmic tip: Don’t remain focused on situations you can’t change, alter or even ignore. Discussing them in detail helps.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Self-employed Pisceans enter an auspicious karmic cycle. Use wisdom when being pursued by someone who is only trouble.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatically patient, keeping true thoughts to yourself (the person isn’t really looking for advice).