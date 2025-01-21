Horoscope today, January 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 22.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Keeping the bigger picture in mind, what you want and the other person feels the opposite isn’t important. Let go.
Cosmic tip: Listen to what the heart whispers when it’s all quiet and silent.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
There a good chance of making plans for a trip overseas. A family business enters a positive karmic cycle. Money owed to you finally comes in.
Cosmic tip: Focus on what’s possible. Be practical.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
It makes no sense getting into a battle of wits with your own mind. Either it’s a yes, or a no.
Cosmic tip: If you must remember the past, then do so as it actually was. Don’t idealize it.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
It’s a relief to say what you need to say, but do think of consequences. Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that being considerate is as important as the right timing.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Those in research may be on the point of making an important breakthrough, but keep it to yourself for the moment. Being strict is important.
Cosmic tip: Consciously help as many people as possible.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Plans for travel are now being finalized. Being blamed for being difficult is fine; your plan works out much, much better. Regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Take decisions with clarity and proper reasoning.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Be kind to people, speaking in a manner you would want to be spoken to. Emotional ties are strong as you’ve worked at improving them.
Cosmic tip: Do listen to an elder’s advice.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Career movement is heartening, especially since so much extra effort is being put into it. There’s a need to prove yourself.
Cosmic tip: Think before speaking. Is it worth reacting to a comment?
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Some relatives relocate to their country of origin. Several parties are planned by you. Be careful while driving, leaving office on time for a meeting.
Cosmic tip: Make time for a family celebration.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
New and positive beginnings in two relationships which were in the doldrums speaks for your caring nature. Completing office work takes long.
Cosmic tip: Continue trusting, unless there’s a reason not to do so.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
New opportunities, though good, but require patience and tolerance to make them work for you.
Cosmic tip: Don’t remain focused on situations you can’t change, alter or even ignore. Discussing them in detail helps.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Self-employed Pisceans enter an auspicious karmic cycle. Use wisdom when being pursued by someone who is only trouble.
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatically patient, keeping true thoughts to yourself (the person isn’t really looking for advice).