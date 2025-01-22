Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, January 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Fame and recognition is fine in its place; it’s the constant scrutiny which is annoying. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this new friendship (platonic) which seems to have begun in a previous lifetime.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Many wishes have manifested and more will gradually evolve in time. It’s good to keep money energy moving, but try not to overspend..

Cosmic tip: Seek a simple solution, which is sometimes the best.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Putting pressure on yourself to complete an assignment on time helps achieve your goal. Major lifestyle changes can be made after doctor’s advice.

Cosmic tip: Have the vehicle serviced on a regular basis.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Singles make several friends, one is a karmic soulmate. Negotiations with a new client you hope to sign has been a nightmare.

Cosmic tip: Work through repetitive karma by making the right choice this time.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keep conversation transparent and to the point when having an initial interview. Self-employed Leos enter a karmic cycle of fame and recognition.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with that special person.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Someone has been unnecessarily critical about you (you know who); but is it worth a showdown? Be careful about the diet.

Cosmic tip: Take every decision, focus on each action keeping karma in mind.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s important to create an emotional bond even if it takes time. A delayed payment is received..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy these karmic changes at a spiritual level, knowing you have learnt so much.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Those in a new relationship chart a new and exciting path together. Practise soothing words.

Cosmic tip: Listen to explanations when a friend clarifies something you misunderstood.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Past efforts at work are appreciated with this latest project you’ve completed in record time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Work towards making the relationship so good that you want to be together forever.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Being so responsible is good, but take time off from work, too, to indulge yourself. Don’t ignore a cough.

Cosmic tip: Live in the present moment, dealing with life to the best of your abilities.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Output at work is extra concise and good since focus has improved. Practise yoga or a regular exercise routine. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep emotions in check at work, maintaining a professional attitude.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Fortunately, today is not so busy at work, so leaving office early will be possible. Enjoy a celebration tonight.

Cosmic tip: Don’t keep half focus on work since good news is expected. Concentrate.