Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, January 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This karmic cycle favours all communication, whether to do with work or personal ones. Consider an unusual plan of action today.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hold onto preconceived ideas. Be willing to acknowledge another viewpoint.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Coping with altered circumstances helps get into a better frame of mind. Be self-reliant for peace of mind. You are happy and contented.

Cosmic tip: Help people out with their difficulties, if approached.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Taking it easy today is just living in a dream world as work beckons insistently. Treat each project in its own exceptional way with different ideas.

Cosmic tip: Use diplomacy to unravel a complicated issue.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Begin with a priority list; it’s imperative to get jobs done without missing out even one vital link.

Cosmic tip: Listen to the silence in the heart to receive special messages from the Highest Energy.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Don’t judge the present by what happened in the past. In fact, don’t be judgmental at all. Some are offered a job of their dreams.

Cosmic tip: Maintain quietness and calmness to change energy vibes.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It doesn’t matter what people say. Think truthfully. Live the truth. An unavoidable delay in business travel plans turns out to be a blessing in disguise. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep faith unshakeable.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A business meeting culminates without any firm decision being taken (meet again in a few days).

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind decisions that need to be made today, which automatically ensures a stress-free tomorrow.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Emotional distance in a relationship (real or imagined) can end quickly by talking to each other about it. Resolve smaller issues. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Aim for perfection in whatever you undertake.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Documents, briefings and signing on the dotted line are revealed. A friend phones unexpectedly, but you are too busy and can chat only for two minutes.

Cosmic tip: Work towards consciously brushing up communication skills.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

One relationship is so good that it would be a pity if misunderstandings separated you. Keeping focus sharp and unwavering is completely acceptable and in fact, necessary.

Cosmic tip: Balance assertiveness with milder words.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Necessary career decisions can be made today. This karmic cycle is auspicious for initiating new projects/ deals. Maintain calmness even when situations are conflicted.

Cosmic tip: Keep calm when others are venting their ire.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Just being in the present moment keeps the mind free from unnecessary thoughts that are just a waste of time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Consciously maintain a mindset of gratitude, sincerity and honesty.