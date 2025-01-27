Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today January 28 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, January 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 28 January,2025 12:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, January 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, January 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 28.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A potential client who called two days ago takes time to decide about hiring your company for work. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be assertive about what you consider is right. You are, but let it be.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Some singles enjoy their freedom and some want to be in a relationship. Quietly put views across; don’t get into a huff.
Cosmic tip: Keep this to yourself; a karmic cycle of restrictions ends finally.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Accepting a project only if able to do justice to it is so you. Regular walking is good exercise.
Cosmic tip: Find a workable and simple solution for a major difference of opinion. 

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A relative from overseas arrives, bringing so much good news, and of course gifts. Property issues are resolved.
Cosmic tip: Change yourself; don’t expect others to change according what you consider is right.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Work related travel increases in short bursts, most of them just for the day. Those practising meditation may find they are able to centre on inner peace now. 
Cosmic tip: Be patient. Be calm. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Being involved in hard work brings its own rewards and mental satisfaction. A friend calls insistently during working hours.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of what is actually being conveyed at a business meeting.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
New beginnings help work through karmas whether of a past lifetime or the present one. Do get enough sleep at night. 
Cosmic tip: Keep accounts up to date, especially if there is a joint account.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A slight delay in travel plans doesn’t upset schedule. Don’t worry. 
Cosmic tip: Continue holding onto values learnt as a family unit. They stand good even for today, when the world has changed so much.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Casually ask why your spouse/ partner is being so uncommunicative or even emotionally distant.
Cosmic tip: Don’t speak or think from the ego as invariable wrong things are said or wrong decisions taken.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Married Capricorns can feel a palpable difference in their marriage. Though up to date about investments, but still take advice before making one. 
Cosmic tip: Help a friend dealing with repetitive relationship issues.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Maintain a non-judgmental attitude listening to a colleague who needs advice. 
Cosmic tip: Be willing to see a panoramic view of where life is headed makes it easier to make more decisions and goals.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A mini getaway has been enjoyable even though you took a break over New Year. Some have an important conversation with the spouse/ partner. 
Cosmic tip: Discuss finances in a calm and sensible manner.

