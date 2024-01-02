Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Listen to this article Horoscope today, January 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Missing out on important points is what happens when information is taken for granted to be true. A thrilling reconciliation is still based on half baked facts.

Cosmic tip: Make sure ultimatums are honey coated.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Meetings with potential clients end on positive half promises. Professionally you are on cloud 9.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this feeling of there being everything alright in your world.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Taking responsibility for everything going wrong should be avoided. This creates an impression of enjoying being a martyr.

Cosmic tip: Don’t play guessing games if a friend is upset.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those in real estate business realise more people are phoning to enquire about buying/ selling/leasing property. Be safe if going out at night.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a visit to a mall with relatives.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Karmic cycles change from hour to hour; from peaceful, to frenetic activity, or one which requires controlling anger.

Cosmic tip: Emotionally, give love and support as much as receiving it.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A few days holiday has been enjoyable. Now back to the old grind of work.

Cosmic tip: Question people’s motives, but without giving the impression of having no trust at all in what they say.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This karmic cycle is easier to manage, which is a huge relief (fingers crossed). A new enterprise begins during an auspicious time.

Cosmic tip: Share light-hearted moments with those you genuinely care for.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Property paperwork has to be completed carefully, making sure all documents are there.

Cosmic tip: Use a destination reached professionally as an excuse for impromptu celebrations with friends.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Social life slows down (you need to recover from a hectic party time). Stay on course, persevering while navigating any difficulties.

Cosmic tip: Make disappointment apparent when plans don’t materialise.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There’s strong and reliable family support who always have your back. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be patient with people advising on how to have better time management plans in place. They mean well.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Spending less is one of the New Year resolutions made. Money owed comes in when you had written it off as a bad karmic debt.

Cosmic tip: Don’t keep checking and re-checking paperwork obsessively.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Advice received is annoying, especially since you’ve already received so much.

Cosmic tip: Be practical. Know life can only be so good and to a certain degree. You actually have no reason to complain.