Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, January 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Key Highlights





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Don’t take a fixed stand about an argument, engaging in some give and take.

Cosmic tip: Be ready to accept a friend prefers spending time with another friend. This is life. Accept it stoically.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keeping yourself aloof from issues at work may be difficult, but do your best to keep a distance. You are optimistic about the future.

Cosmic tip: Assert authority quietly as this is more effective.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Very few know the real you which is kept hidden shown only to a few select people (family and friends).

Cosmic tip: Be aware if someone is being more than unusually insistent about following orders.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Allowing negativity to flow out of your life is something you do consciously.

Cosmic tip: Be in control of emotions as these are equally important for spiritual growth.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be careful about what you say. New beginnings bring a closure to a sluggish situation. Today is an interesting day.

Cosmic tip: Don’t go out of your way to bring up a sensitive topic.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Follow your dreams even if they feel unachievable. News received at work injects renewed energy.

Cosmic tip: Accept past achievements as having worked for very hard.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Loved ones may want you to spend more time with them. There’s a big celebration in the evening. Just enjoy yourself.

Cosmic tip: Reconsider unworkable and workable ideas once again with the team.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Returning from a short business trip; you have to head to office if only for an hour.

Cosmic tip: Trust instincts and first thoughts when dealing with new issues or points of view.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A family issue rears its head once more (you are more amused than annoyed) as family re-hash the whole thing once more.

Cosmic tip: Listen to your body and the health messages it sends.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Achieving a goal encourages taking career to the next level. A relationship begins at a party without either of you saying anything about it.

Cosmic tip: Believe what you perceive at an unusual level.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A new friend is made, adding onto at least seven of them that already exist.

Cosmic tip: Congratulate yourself for letting go of past situations you’ve accepted can’t be changed.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Keeping out of any controversies at work is quite easy for you, since there’s total concentration on work. A new idea needs streamlining and refining first.

Cosmic tip: Aim to have a more balanced life.