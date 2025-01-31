Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representation pic

Listen to this article Horoscope today, January 31: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new relationship is a bit of a mystery since mixed signals are being sent by the person. Wait it out, seeing where it goes.

Cosmic tip: Request the universe for what you need.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Sometimes life has no immediate answers to give even if it is scrutinised from all angles. All you can do is be willing to make the changes required.

Cosmic tip: Follow your heart. Don’t worry.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You dislike any kind of unpleasantness, but there’s also the need to make your stand clear with the person concerned.

Cosmic tip: Make certain work is completed as per schedule.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Small investments made regularly build up into an ample nest egg over time. A trip planned on the spur of the moment is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Get enough sleep and rest on a daily basis.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A business trip may not bring results immediately. Provide help to those who need it. Your wisdom makes all the difference.

Cosmic tip: Being willing to correct mistakes takes you up on the spiritual path.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Plans and decisions have to be worked through with the team one at a time till they are sure to work. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this turn for the better in a relationship.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be politically correct at work since people are overly reactive, not taking kindly to mistakes being pointed out.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about how something will manifest. Live in the moment.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Taking a bobby to the next level is possible with hard work and dedication. Have an early night regularly if possible.

Cosmic tip: Be focused about following your dreams till their logical manifestation.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Entering a karmic cycle of buying/selling property is a sign to sort out issues within the family about property. Drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Drive carefully, being cautious, following traffic safety rules.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Maintain a diplomatic silence when a colleague complains about a coworker, not agreeing or disagreeing.

Cosmic tip: Deal together with a conflict even though you are both on the opposite sides of it.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A positive karmic cycle begins for career/ business. Keep fitness goals clear.

Cosmic tip: Use life’s lessons to chart a smoother path for yourself, thinking carefully before replying.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Having time for yourself allows musing on life and the direction, taking your time about it, till there’s clarity. Take care of bone health.

Cosmic tip: Set down emotional baggage, walking away from it.