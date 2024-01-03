Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, January 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today?

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Consistency and endurance begins reaping benefits professionally. You are glad about not giving up when the going was tough.

Cosmic tip: Keep communication at work simple and to the point.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Being well-prepared to meet an important deadline today is stress-free and easy to manage.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be unnecessarily concerned when there’s no news about the next course of action regarding a trip.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

At some point consider a day free of Twitter, Facebook and other social networking sites.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a daily lifestyle which is easy to manage and brings a sense of peaceful continuation of life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t worry about reaching a destination, but completely enjoy the journey instead.

Cosmic tip: Be practical, as being emotional may instigate the issue further. You want to calm vibes down.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A day of choosing between two options is enjoyable, yet annoying sometimes. That’s the way this karmic cycle flows towards a change.

Cosmic tip: Keep people’s confidences to yourself.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Remaining stable and anchored in today and what needs to be achieved is where the focus must lie. Eat health nurturing foods.

Cosmic tip: Don’t whitewash the past which was quite unbearable at times.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Taking a short holiday may not be possible; keep it on hold for now. Life is never black or white. Appreciate the nuances.

Cosmic tip: Keep lifelong ties as strong as they are today.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Concentrate on bringing clarity in whatever issue is disturbing you. An exercise routine brings results.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate wonders of the universe, realising there’s so much more to life.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Nothing is impossible; just put your heart and soul into it (you have the willpower). Take care of bone health.

Cosmic tip: Follow what your heart says. This way you remain true to karma.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Working through karma can be annoying, yet joyful. Depends how you view it. Remember to smile.

Cosmic tip: Don’t hold onto your point of view just to be stubborn, or what the ego dictates.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be discerning when making new friends who may turn out to be quite different to initial expectations. Don’t knowingly complicate life.

Cosmic tip: Be quietly assertive to get views across.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A change in routine comes as a refreshing change from monotony. Be more open minded towards people who live life in a different manner.

Cosmic tip: Continue being a person people can depend on.