Horoscope today, January 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Concentrate on getting work done; the message expected will be received by late afternoon.

Cosmic tip: Don’t begin reacting in an impulsive manner as you’ve managed to curtail that habit in a great manner.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An offer of a business partnership sounds good, but pause before agreeing. Is it wise to mix friendship and business?.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between socialising and getting enough sleep.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Singles may meet their future spouse through family/friends. This karmic cycle is positive for strengthening friendships.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of consequences when discussing points of view/decisions.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A regular exercise routine has a positive effect on concentration. A raise in salary is revealed for some. Self-employed Cancereans sign a client.

Cosmic tip: Use time constructively.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Receiving conflicting inputs from people is more confusing. Talk to one person in whom you have trust and faith to give the advice without prejudice.

Cosmic tip: Keep focus sharp till goal is achieved.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Several short trips within the country help sign new contracts for the company. Normal work stress is easy to handle. Health is good. Make time for yourself..

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgemental about anyone.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A winter holiday where there’s snow, is revealed. Do continue with the new diet that’s already showing results.

Cosmic tip: Avoid an unoriginal and inflexible mindset to remain in a position of advantage.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Working through karmic debts can be a chore sometimes, and at times a pleasure. Work is routine and slightly boring.

Cosmic tip: Make plans about where you see yourself two years from today.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Shrug off worries and troubles by reminding yourself a little rain falls into everyone’s life. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get stuck in insignificant conversation when you could be making inroads into work.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Staying away from a legally complicated space is one of the best decisions made. Maintain a calm façade when bargaining for a property.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be hurried or harried by an impatient person.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A disagreement may get out of hand if words aren’t chosen carefully. Relationships enter a positive karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Speak the truth in a diplomatic manner when asked for your point of view.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Make it a New Year resolution to make an investment every month if possible. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be very aware of what’s right and what’s wrong according to karmic decisions taken.