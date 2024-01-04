Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, January 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Daily work is irksome, but has to be handled, and only by you. Keeping the focus is challenging.

Cosmic tip: Let go of minor matters if the relationship is going through a down phase.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Life is good, with nothing to carp about, though it is a bit too busy for comfort..

Cosmic tip: Appreciate how life goes through a time of flux and change spiritually, emotionally and materially.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Certain long-held beliefs are shattered, but it doesn’t bother as much as expected. Income increases, encouraging increasing savings..

Cosmic tip: Reveal spiritual strength by forgiving unconditionally..

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Having traversed a minefield of family issues; today is so peaceful and this hard-won peace feels so good.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on being super successful. That’s the best way to even a score.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Getting the right break professionally is something to be made to work to your advantage. Carry home cooked food to work..

Cosmic tip: Make sure delays aren’t self-created due to poor time management.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Drastically cut down expenses that aren’t necessary (of course pay bills on time)..

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow a flatterer to get his/her way in a topic you’ve mentioned earlier doesn’t work for you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Keeping a check on avoidable impulses only make circumstances easier to manage for now..

Cosmic tip: Keep control on covert hostility since vibes can be picked up by the person.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A business trip may be unexpectedly re-scheduled by the client. Don’t over react to a person or an unavoidable situation. Just shrug it off.

Cosmic tip: Make others the focus of love and nurturing.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Clear-cut and explicit words make it easier for the person to understand exactly what is expected from them..

Cosmic tip: Live with true awareness and in the moment while keeping the future in mind.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Spontaneous words cause a lot of damage, almost making an enemy of the person who won’t forget in a hurry..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the high which comes after signing a new project/assignment/deal..

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A long working day unfolds with several arguments and counter arguments. Relocation is possible for some.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from taking a work related decision without discussing it first.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A positive financial time begins, especially if self- employed, working on consignment basis. A meeting is re-scheduled.

Cosmic tip: Centre yourself in the present, yet acknowledge the past..