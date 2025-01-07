Horoscope today, January 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Resume networking, making use of a seminar attended to make contacts. Make regular backups of data and presentations.

Cosmic tip: Give adequate importance to this karmic friendship.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Don’t allow personal matters to interfere with professional interactions. Business travel keeps you away from home for a couple of days.

Cosmic tip: Listen to and follow intuition as it has always been correct.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Having healed from a past relationship is a great feeling. Today you work from home..

Cosmic tip: Continue accepting the new person in your life for who they are, not comparing them to someone else.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The building society may have an ongoing legal case against it which you have to attend to. Do get enough rest.

Cosmic tip: Forgive and enjoy this new positive karmic cycle in your life.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There’s a very good reason for excelling in the career/business. It’s because your mind remains totally focused on the job in hand.

Cosmic tip: Try not to be so obviously impatient at a delay.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Virgos wanting to change jobs enter a positive karmic cycle. A lateral move in the organisation is possible.

Cosmic tip: Your potential is limitless, being worthy of every success that comes your way.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A slightly elderly client may be opposed to a new idea; don’t try to convince the person beyond a point.

Cosmic tip: Discuss a concern if unable to decide on an action (or inaction).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Steadiness and balance are strong again, since there’s acceptance of the past. Deal with multiple deadlines in a step by step manner.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Keep investments and accounts as simple as possible, especially if you are in a higher income tax bracket.

Cosmic tip: Regularly make as much time as is possible to spend with each other.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Consider developments and its effects, avoiding making hasty decisions that haven’t been thought out properly.

Cosmic tip: Capricorns on a budget need to curtail spending.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Making time for a hobby may have been a New Year’s resolution. Try to avoid having late nights in a row.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of emotional manipulation (neither indulge in it or tolerate it).

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A new client has to be handled carefully since the slightest thing sets them off in different tangents.

Cosmic tip: Try and get away from the busyness of unavoidable everyday living to a relaxing place