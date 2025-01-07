Horoscope today, January 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representation pic
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 7.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Resume networking, making use of a seminar attended to make contacts. Make regular backups of data and presentations.
Cosmic tip: Give adequate importance to this karmic friendship.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Don’t allow personal matters to interfere with professional interactions. Business travel keeps you away from home for a couple of days.
Cosmic tip: Listen to and follow intuition as it has always been correct.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Having healed from a past relationship is a great feeling. Today you work from home..
Cosmic tip: Continue accepting the new person in your life for who they are, not comparing them to someone else.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
The building society may have an ongoing legal case against it which you have to attend to. Do get enough rest.
Cosmic tip: Forgive and enjoy this new positive karmic cycle in your life.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
There’s a very good reason for excelling in the career/business. It’s because your mind remains totally focused on the job in hand.
Cosmic tip: Try not to be so obviously impatient at a delay.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Virgos wanting to change jobs enter a positive karmic cycle. A lateral move in the organisation is possible.
Cosmic tip: Your potential is limitless, being worthy of every success that comes your way.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A slightly elderly client may be opposed to a new idea; don’t try to convince the person beyond a point.
Cosmic tip: Discuss a concern if unable to decide on an action (or inaction).
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Steadiness and balance are strong again, since there’s acceptance of the past. Deal with multiple deadlines in a step by step manner.
Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Keep investments and accounts as simple as possible, especially if you are in a higher income tax bracket.
Cosmic tip: Regularly make as much time as is possible to spend with each other.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Consider developments and its effects, avoiding making hasty decisions that haven’t been thought out properly.
Cosmic tip: Capricorns on a budget need to curtail spending.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Making time for a hobby may have been a New Year’s resolution. Try to avoid having late nights in a row.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of emotional manipulation (neither indulge in it or tolerate it).
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A new client has to be handled carefully since the slightest thing sets them off in different tangents.
Cosmic tip: Try and get away from the busyness of unavoidable everyday living to a relaxing place