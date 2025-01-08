Horoscope today, January 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for January 9.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Make sure you leave home on time for a breakfast meeting with an important client. Communication with family is clear and loving.
Cosmic tip: Be aware, remaining stuck in the past is a waste of energy.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
It will be easier to be aware of the solution if approached with a calm mind full of clarity. You can also stop overthinking the issue.
Cosmic tip: Believe in yourself, trusting instincts.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Packing for business travel doesn’t take much time since it’s an overnight trip. A soulmate relationship is based on strong bonding and true love.
Cosmic tip: Walk your talk. Embrace all your responsibilities.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Keeping the mind focused on work is the best remedy to help deal with unaccounted thoughts and feelings. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Rise up to any challenge. You can deal with it.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A deal limps to a closure (finally and a relief). Attending an official dinner at night is mandatory, even though you’d rather skip it.
Cosmic tip: Be generous with your time and have a caring attitude.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Speaking with family living overseas makes you happy as news is so good. Singles move closer to meeting someone.
Cosmic tip: Think for yourself instead of just going along with what others have to say.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This karmic cycle highlights property matters that need to be worked on and resolved. A holiday has been enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Use patience and confidence to deal with stress.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A changed karmic cycle is the precursor of alterations manifesting in life. Embrace them with a positive mindset and open arms.
Cosmic tip: Don’t complicate something which has a simple solution.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A highly sensitive colleague may react in an uncalled-for manner, so be prepared for it, soothing ruffled feelings.
Cosmic tip: Make time for friends too, even though family gets importance over all others.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
There some important work to complete even though you manage to return home earlier than usual. Enjoy this unstinted pampering.
Cosmic tip: Accept change as something inevitable. Even seasons change over the year.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be conscious of the impression created when interacting with bosses and colleagues. Don’t discuss personal matters at work.
Cosmic tip: Pursue success with single minded determination.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Life changes in unexpected ways. A karmic cycle which increases income begins.
Cosmic tip: Be practical and efficient even when work at the office is mundane.