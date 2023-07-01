Horoscope today, July 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 1.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Focus on a couple of areas in life that require re-aligning with the other aspects.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this uniquely exclusive journey through life which is so dissimilar from other people.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A new project/ assignment is exciting, yet stimulating; but wait it out till the time is right to begin.
Cosmic tip: Work on strengths like patience, prudence, calmness and measured words.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Some expenses are inevitable, but remain within the budget for impulsively spontaneous purchases. Geminis who free-lance could work on a project with an ex-boss.
Cosmic tip: Make family top priority- always.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
There’s a deeply intuitive and psychic feeling of something wonderful about to manifest. Keep precarious mistrust under control.
Cosmic tip: Don’t say things that cause tumultuous upheaval in the family.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Receiving an unexpectedly generous gift is a pleasant surprise. Some business negotiations ramble on in an unproductive manner. Just remain patient.
Cosmic tip: Be reasonably open-minded towards family.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Extra money from investments is deposited in the bank account. Be patient with inane conversation.
Cosmic tip: Wisely stop before you cross the line of no return in a discussion.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Thoughts about a loved one keep you suspended between reality and an enviable make-believe world.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow the ego to decide how much is enough (of anything).
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A day which is chaotic, yet structured unfolds. Feverish activity keeps you from even having a quick snack, but consciously make time to eat.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be obstinate and inflexible.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Consciously take care of health and get adequate sleep at night. Financial stability strengthens due to practical decisions made.
Cosmic tip: Keep personal connections perpetually set on communication mode.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Being on the right spiritual path and remaining focused on the goal is just the right mind-set.
Cosmic tip: Be exclusive, not basing behavior on what is expected by others.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
An argument need not reach the kind of crescendo it does. Speak in a conversational manner. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Differentiate between being manipulated and being given genuine advice.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Singles enter a marriage dasha. A lucrative business deal is signed.
Cosmic tip: Willingly work through karmas. Make decisions according to what you feel is best in the given situation.