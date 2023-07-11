Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, July 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Life moves smoothly on track with work being under control, so stress levels are minimal. Meet a friend.

Cosmic tip: Nurture an optimistic mindset as reality is created via thoughts.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Helpful people enter life’s orbit as your attitudes and beliefs undergo a radical change.

Cosmic tip: Keep to the straight and narrow path even if a complicated one offers more excitement.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Being convinced this relationship was the one for you has been an excellent decision; you feel loved and pampered.

Cosmic tip: Make the most of it even if attending a party half-heartedly.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Patience pays off in sorting out an issue you thought was too complicated to handle. Long-term financial planning is absolutely vital.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the movie in the evening.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

News from overseas fills you with happiness tinged with pride and joy. Make a note of ideas as they evolve.

Cosmic tip: Stop being impulsively reactive. Think first before speakin.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Enjoy time together even though news about a trip overseas keeps you on tenterhooks. Good news more than makes up for it.

Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind about unavoidable changes.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Mysteries of nature and karma are topics that keep you introspecting them from all angles.

Cosmic tip: Allow the soft nurturing side of your personality to be uppermost and vulnerably visible.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Experiencing love in everyday life is an exhilarating experience. Maintain a nutritious diet plan, also have an exercise schedule.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy spending time with someone you love dearly.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Showers of blessings are received from the universe as past positive karma brings rewards. Family bonds are fortified and strengthened.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto and enjoy this feeling of contentment.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Spending time with your beloved is an amazing experience even after all these years. Income increases substantially.

Cosmic tip: Spread happiness around since you are so happy with life.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Loved ones are appreciative of your ethical behaviour in the face of external pressure. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this balance between giving and receiving with a peaceful heart.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This karmic cycle supports making a wish and watching it manifest. A great contract is signed (you don’t know how it unfolds in the future).

Cosmic tip: Enjoy a mini break.



