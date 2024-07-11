Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, July 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Finding a clause which even the lawyer could not, speaks for your sharp and canny mind. Appreciate your spouse/ partner.

Cosmic tip: Don’t indulge in regretful reminisces, remembering life is so much better today.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Though careful about not getting into disagreements and arguments, but it still manifests; although in a minor manner. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate abundance of every kind in life. You are truly special.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Having given serious thought to a situation; you are now ready to follow up with action. Think about making positive karmas.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative how karmic doors open to vistas not even thought about.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Two career opportunities offered are nothing much, but a third one has potential. A karmic cycle of residence change begins.

Cosmic tip: Have no regrets about a delay as sometimes this works out better.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A karmic cycle of income increasing begins. You are calmer and happier since there is better financial management from your side. Someone younger gives wise and amazingly apt advice.

Cosmic tip: Nurture friendships.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Wanting to pursue a course of action and yet hesitating because you don’t want to hurt someone is an admirable quality.

Cosmic tip: Calmly introspect, being aware of needs and what is truly important.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Business/ career is on an upward track. The universe is in a generous mood.

Cosmic tip: Ask an unbiased person (can be family too) if what you are feeling and thinking is justifiable.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A bad experience has also been a huge learning experience, so take it in that vein. Certain goals were set that helped reach the present position; repeat some of them.

Cosmic tip: Drive carefully.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

It’s quite understandable you don’t like being told what to do or to change behaviour or how you speak. There may be some truth in what is being said.

Cosmic tip: Don’t react. Respond.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Consciously working on your possessive streak has finally brought some results, making you so much calmer and peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Give yourself a little pep-talk, tackling a difficult issue with great verve and confidence.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Today favours receiving positive financial news and also highlights it being a good day to sign legal papers and contracts.

Cosmic tip: Make as time as is possible for that extra special person.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

All you want to do is get away from the metropolis as quickly as possible, enjoying a couple of days just relaxing.

Cosmic tip: Think carefully before reuniting with an ‘ex’. Has anything changed?