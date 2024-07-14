Horoscope today, July 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 15.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
The person you are speaking to over the phone sounds harried and troubled. Request them to call back later on when convenient.
Cosmic tip: Choose what is right, to move up the karmic path.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A sudden change in the mood must be controlled to remain professionally calm. Receiving a job offer is a surprise.
Cosmic tip: Avoid a sharp retort when someone says something that angers. It was uncalled-for.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Financial situation improves as a cash crunch ends. Not being able to meet a visiting relative is because of long working hours.
Cosmic tip: Generously give more than expected as this keeps karma balanced.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Making a choice between two karmic points keeps you confused for a while. Then all is clear. Don’t be suspicious about what a person says.
Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts while making impulsive decisions.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Believing in miracles is the first step for them to actually manifest. Don’t overreact to a point.
Cosmic tip: Centre the mind, realigning yourself to the purpose meant for you in this lifetime.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Those traveling must recheck bookings and flights to be taken since several connecting flights are on the itinerary. Do carry medications.
Cosmic tip: Don’t agree to a compromise that short changes you.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Be there with compassionate advice for someone younger. Getting enough rest is crucial (find a way of working around your schedule for this).
Cosmic tip: Be happy with the settlement you’ve been given.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
This karmic cycle is auspicious for beginning a new business or diversifying the present one.
Cosmic tip: Neither over-reach or under-reach expectations at work.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A family business still seems to be going slow. This karmic cycle is auspicious for paying back some of the debts (if any).
Cosmic tip: Deal with everyday issues in a calm manner.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Not really ready for a deadline is so unlike you, but there are too many distractions to keep your mind focused.
Cosmic tip: Work through karma which seeks acknowledgement and termination.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Family wants to take a mini break, but you don’t want to spend yet again for one.
Cosmic tip: Maintain this ‘never give up’ attitude which keeps you on the correct karmic path.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
The day seems endless but does finally culminate in a great manner and an impromptu dinner together.
Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about this karmic cycle which insists on slowing down.