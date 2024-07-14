Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, July 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The person you are speaking to over the phone sounds harried and troubled. Request them to call back later on when convenient.

Cosmic tip: Choose what is right, to move up the karmic path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A sudden change in the mood must be controlled to remain professionally calm. Receiving a job offer is a surprise.

Cosmic tip: Avoid a sharp retort when someone says something that angers. It was uncalled-for.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Financial situation improves as a cash crunch ends. Not being able to meet a visiting relative is because of long working hours.

Cosmic tip: Generously give more than expected as this keeps karma balanced.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Making a choice between two karmic points keeps you confused for a while. Then all is clear. Don’t be suspicious about what a person says.

Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts while making impulsive decisions.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Believing in miracles is the first step for them to actually manifest. Don’t overreact to a point.

Cosmic tip: Centre the mind, realigning yourself to the purpose meant for you in this lifetime.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Those traveling must recheck bookings and flights to be taken since several connecting flights are on the itinerary. Do carry medications.

Cosmic tip: Don’t agree to a compromise that short changes you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be there with compassionate advice for someone younger. Getting enough rest is crucial (find a way of working around your schedule for this).

Cosmic tip: Be happy with the settlement you’ve been given.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This karmic cycle is auspicious for beginning a new business or diversifying the present one.

Cosmic tip: Neither over-reach or under-reach expectations at work.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A family business still seems to be going slow. This karmic cycle is auspicious for paying back some of the debts (if any).

Cosmic tip: Deal with everyday issues in a calm manner.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Not really ready for a deadline is so unlike you, but there are too many distractions to keep your mind focused.

Cosmic tip: Work through karma which seeks acknowledgement and termination.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Family wants to take a mini break, but you don’t want to spend yet again for one.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this ‘never give up’ attitude which keeps you on the correct karmic path.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The day seems endless but does finally culminate in a great manner and an impromptu dinner together.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about this karmic cycle which insists on slowing down.