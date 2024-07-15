Breaking News
Horoscope today, July 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 16 July,2024 12:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 16.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Several job offers received ease financial position gradually. Modify cooking habits as advised to keep cholesterol levels under check.
Cosmic tip: Be sure about what you want to accomplish before mentioning a subject.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Accepting what’s not possible is wise and keeping familial bonds strong is wise too. Living a purposeful life is rejuvenating.
Cosmic tip: Accept karma as it flows through life, setting right whatever you can.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Feeling neglected and talking about it brings the required change, but don’t be militant about it. Keep plans to yourself. 
Cosmic tip: Accept it’s not possible for you to be right every time.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
All is calm at home since your arguments were to the point that left no room for further talks.  
Cosmic tip: Peacefully accept that life has a different path chalked out for you.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A raise or a promotion may not be official, so keep it to yourself.  
Cosmic tip: Be willing to listen to other points of view which may not necessarily be in tandem with yours.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A slightly unsettling time is also a stimulus for the universe to change tactics, bringing in a better karmic cycle. Singles enter the marriage dasha. 
Cosmic tip: Consider all aspects before speaking your mind.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Past negotiations bring positive results and the project moves forward. Be non-committal about a trip.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge what could have been done differently and which decisions should have been kept on hold.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Networking brings results with you receiving a job offer. Remember you are good at your work, so retain self-confidence.
Cosmic tip: Offer to help a relative because you want to- not because you should.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s a sudden flare-up at home, taking you completely by surprise. You are blameless about this.
Cosmic tip: Accept karmic justice and what you need to do to erase any negative karma done unintentionally.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Do the maths properly if planning to sell the present premises and buy another one. 
Cosmic tip: Forgive those who have inadvertently hurt you in the past. It could even be your spouse/partner.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There’s so much good happening, but you don’t feel like sharing this with three people- understandably. Just be polite, but distant.
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of people who help life move smoothly every day.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Today is auspicious for financial deals, making investments and discussing finances. The truth about a friend is painful, but has to be accepted.
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic and courteous when unraveling some issues.

