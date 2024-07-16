Horoscope today, July 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 July,2024 12:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 17.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Quite sure about not overshooting the budget is good, but don’t ignore needs either. Making time for yourself is a much needed rejuvenation.
Cosmic tip: Take up an activity or hobby that interests you.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Your role in the organization is a bit revolutionary, bringing in innovative ideas and ways of working. Clear up a misunderstanding.
Cosmic tip: Break out of old habits to draw in more positive energy.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Be self-protective when everything is going well, not talking about it to just anyone. Passion for travel takes you to a new city.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of advancement and positive transformations.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A sensitive child needs careful handling. Happiness comes from the family group, so make time for them. 
Cosmic tip: Be cautious about what you say in this karmic cycle of new intentions and alterations.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
This karmic cycle is auspicious for financial luck. 
Cosmic tip: Control anger as it feeds on itself, making a person prone to saying what is regretted later, but never forgotten by the other person.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Work in this company with the idea of having a long innings, not moving to another job quickly. A holiday requires careful consideration.
Cosmic tip: Stay within parameters of what is comfortable and safe.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You wish this endless travel for work would ease off; but no such luck as two more trips are planned. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Practise pre-awareness in all you say or do.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Having yet another difference of opinion with a close friend takes you back onto a merry-go-round of recriminations and then a reunion. Do exercise regularly. 
Cosmic tip: Go slow if dating someone new.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
You would have loved to join friends on a two day break, but work beckons. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware of intuitive feelings, relying on their wisdom to bring an acceptance and an inner balance.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Avoid discussing personal matters at work. Be very low key. Appreciate kindness, reciprocating in a likewise manner. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Peacefully have faith that all is well and will be well.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Choose food with care when lunching out. Your sometimes militant stance hides a soft and vulnerable core. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Take events in your stride, using them as an invaluable learning experience.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
There’s no point in being suspicious and disbelieving, as what’s shared does sound a little weird. Remain silent.
Cosmic tip: Believe and understand nothing manifests or takes place before the right time. Be patient.

