Horoscope today, July 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Quite sure about not overshooting the budget is good, but don’t ignore needs either. Making time for yourself is a much needed rejuvenation.

Cosmic tip: Take up an activity or hobby that interests you.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Your role in the organization is a bit revolutionary, bringing in innovative ideas and ways of working. Clear up a misunderstanding.

Cosmic tip: Break out of old habits to draw in more positive energy.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Be self-protective when everything is going well, not talking about it to just anyone. Passion for travel takes you to a new city.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of advancement and positive transformations.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A sensitive child needs careful handling. Happiness comes from the family group, so make time for them.

Cosmic tip: Be cautious about what you say in this karmic cycle of new intentions and alterations.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

This karmic cycle is auspicious for financial luck.

Cosmic tip: Control anger as it feeds on itself, making a person prone to saying what is regretted later, but never forgotten by the other person.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Work in this company with the idea of having a long innings, not moving to another job quickly. A holiday requires careful consideration.

Cosmic tip: Stay within parameters of what is comfortable and safe.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

You wish this endless travel for work would ease off; but no such luck as two more trips are planned. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Practise pre-awareness in all you say or do.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Having yet another difference of opinion with a close friend takes you back onto a merry-go-round of recriminations and then a reunion. Do exercise regularly.

Cosmic tip: Go slow if dating someone new.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You would have loved to join friends on a two day break, but work beckons.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of intuitive feelings, relying on their wisdom to bring an acceptance and an inner balance.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Avoid discussing personal matters at work. Be very low key. Appreciate kindness, reciprocating in a likewise manner. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully have faith that all is well and will be well.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Choose food with care when lunching out. Your sometimes militant stance hides a soft and vulnerable core. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Take events in your stride, using them as an invaluable learning experience.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s no point in being suspicious and disbelieving, as what’s shared does sound a little weird. Remain silent.

Cosmic tip: Believe and understand nothing manifests or takes place before the right time. Be patient.