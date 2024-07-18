Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, July 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Life is back to being well balanced and you are your usual loving self. Keeping accounts in order makes it easier to file Income-Tax returns.

Cosmic tip: Disregard disturbing news received as its wrong.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Having invested wisely in the past brings excellent returns. Reach for highest potential at work, setting aside slight confusion.

Cosmic tip: Be happy and secure in the knowledge of a personal crisis ending.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Deep down in your heart love is still as strong as ever, but not being able to forget a slight is why there’s a chilly and unforgiving attitude.

Cosmic tip: Talk about it. Forgive.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Proof of work having been completed on time is very clear, so go all out to reveal the truth. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t accept a reproof quietly. Speak up for yourself.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Two female colleagues at work can be trusted to tell the truth as it stands. Receiving a message/ hearing a decision ends tension.

Cosmic tip: Stay within what is known, tried and tested before.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be careful while driving, following traffic rules; be especially cautious about pedestrians and two wheelers going the wrong way. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Insist on equality because of how you’ve dealt with life.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A slow start to the day continues almost till evening. A last minute memo has to be worded carefully. Meeting friends for dinner is relaxing and enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Strengthen personal rapport and relationships.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Important documents are signed and good news received earlier than expected. Dealing maturely with possessiveness is wiser.

Cosmic tip: Meet, greet and say ‘goodbye’ to mistrust as you are totally off the mark.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Work is in control, so taking half the day off is possible. Friends make an impromptu decision (with your agreement) of coming over for coffee.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give ultimatums. Discuss the issue calmly.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Complete unfinished work in the morning first. Keep an eye on the clock in this busy day. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Deal with someone’s bad temper (spouse/ partner?) with humour and tolerance.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A contract/ deal/ assignment being negotiated moves forward slower than expected. Some pending payments are received.

Cosmic tip: Send a prayer of thanks to God/ the universe for answering a fervent prayer and wish.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Send positive thoughts to an elder who seems to be upset but won’t discuss it. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be on your guard now that it’s clear who only has an ulterior motive.