Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Mumbai: Old banyan tree uprooted in Kandivali amid heavy rains
Maharashtra: New tourism policy to bring in Rs 1L cr investment, create jobs
Mumbai: Four booked for duping investors of Rs 6.57 cr in gold investment scheme
Mumbai: Man held for sodomising 7-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today July 19 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, July 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 19 July,2024 12:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, July 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, July 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 19.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Life is back to being well balanced and you are your usual loving self. Keeping accounts in order makes it easier to file Income-Tax returns. 
Cosmic tip: Disregard disturbing news received as its wrong. 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Having invested wisely in the past brings excellent returns. Reach for highest potential at work, setting aside slight confusion.
Cosmic tip: Be happy and secure in the knowledge of a personal crisis ending.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Deep down in your heart love is still as strong as ever, but not being able to forget a slight is why there’s a chilly and unforgiving attitude. 
Cosmic tip: Talk about it. Forgive.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Proof of work having been completed on time is very clear, so go all out to reveal the truth. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Don’t accept a reproof quietly. Speak up for yourself.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Two female colleagues at work can be trusted to tell the truth as it stands. Receiving a message/ hearing a decision ends tension.
Cosmic tip: Stay within what is known, tried and tested before.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be careful while driving, following traffic rules; be especially cautious about pedestrians and two wheelers going the wrong way. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Insist on equality because of how you’ve dealt with life.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A slow start to the day continues almost till evening. A last minute memo has to be worded carefully. Meeting friends for dinner is relaxing and enjoyable. 
Cosmic tip: Strengthen personal rapport and relationships.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Important documents are signed and good news received earlier than expected. Dealing maturely  with possessiveness is wiser. 
Cosmic tip: Meet, greet and say ‘goodbye’ to mistrust as you are totally off the mark.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Work is in control, so taking half the day off is possible. Friends make an impromptu decision (with your agreement) of coming over for coffee. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t give ultimatums. Discuss the issue calmly.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Complete unfinished work in the morning first. Keep an eye on the clock in this busy day. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Deal with someone’s bad temper (spouse/ partner?) with humour and tolerance.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A contract/ deal/ assignment being negotiated moves forward slower than expected. Some pending payments are received.
Cosmic tip: Send a prayer of thanks to God/ the universe for answering a fervent prayer and wish.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Send positive thoughts to an elder who seems to be upset but won’t discuss it. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Be on your guard now that it’s clear who only has an ulterior motive.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK