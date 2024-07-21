Breaking News
Horoscope today, July 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, July 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 22 July,2024 12:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces






Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 22.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A new project requires minute planning and choosing the right person from the team for the correct job to be done. 
Cosmic tip: Spend the evening in your own company, enjoying music, reading, etc.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
It doesn’t matter if there’s delay of a couple of days since you know the universe has always helped life move forward. 
Cosmic tip: Move ahead with faith as cosmic blessings are with you.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Guard against being a target of road rage. Ideally, work from home today or hire a private taxi service. Think carefully.
Cosmic tip: Tap into inner strength to keep going, remaining confident and upbeat.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
It doesn’t matter if there’s been no invitation received for a day long party; you have so much work lined up in any case. 
Cosmic tip: Be disciplined to help make better decisions.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Think of pros and cons before erupting in anger. Your thoughts may be confused or illogical. Tone down impulsive reactions. 
Cosmic tip: Be discreet in daily life as this keeps you below the radar.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Accepting excessive work boomerangs by you not being able to give enough time to each job and increasing stress levels. 
Cosmic tip: Keep in mind life is not just about working. Enjoy yourself too.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
An auspicious time begins for those in creative fields or the media. This also involves travel within the country and overseas. A friend shares good news.
Cosmic tip: Encourage family to be more independent.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Life is in a better karmic cycle as long as there’s no desire to prove someone wrong. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Choose to introspect and self-analyze when there’s free time (for a change).

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
That special relationship is loving and peaceful because there’s no confrontation involved from either side. All considered, it’s a good relationship and karmic in origin. 
Cosmic tip: Guard against being too forceful and blunt.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A new acquaintance gets back from a trip but doesn’t get in touch.  
Cosmic tip: Be prepared for a sudden contingency; or could be a program change, an unprepared-for expense or a phone call.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A result of a promotion/ raise in salary, increases working hours to a level of it being insane. Retain connection with friends, meeting when possible.
Cosmic tip: Contact a doctor if feeling unusually tired.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A meeting is surprisingly successful with paperwork getting done today itself. Take care of valuables, making sure cupboards are locked.
Cosmic tip: Make time to rest and get enough sleep as busy days approach.

