Horoscope today, July 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 23 July,2024 03:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 23.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A new friendship shows potential of heading the right way and in time could so very important. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this reunion with extended family you haven’t met for a very long time.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Career is headed in the right direction with opportunities winging their way to you. This new modified diet has made a big difference to energy levels. 
Cosmic tip: Learn a healing therapy that appeals.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Shutting yourself from all communication is not the way to handle an issue (a crisis?). Talk to a wise and knowledgeable friend.
Cosmic tip: Change viewpoint according to perception and your understanding of it.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
There’s no harm meant when someone cross questions you; neither is the person being critical. 
Cosmic tip: Make a relationship decision based on intuition as well as experiences you’ve had with them.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Feeling isolated is a new experience and you aim to do something about it by figuring out why you feel the way you do. 
Cosmic tip: Accept an apology in the spirit it’s meant.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Receiving repeat orders from clients you’ve worked with is a huge compliment to your hard work. 
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on some plans made, working towards achieving all that’s listed in it.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
New and innovative ideas work out with a new client without you having to make a huge effort to sell them to the person. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t indulge in comfort eating.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Taking a short break is a good idea to relax the mind and body. Just be peaceful.
Cosmic tip: Assess in what way you can change a relationship to be more friendly and amenable.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Redecorating the home may have gone way above the budget, but this can’t be helped. Relationship with family improves. 
Cosmic tip: Go with this lightened attitude that makes you happier.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A decision to make a change of job comes with some not very exciting options. Let it be for now. Someone wants to borrow money.  
Cosmic tip: Try and eat only home-cooked food.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This karmic cycle favours sorting out property related matters.
Cosmic tip: Don’t give in to the temptation of arguing just to prove someone wrong. It’s not important in the larger scheme of things.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Genuinely stepping away from a financial issue is all that’s needed to change a karmic cycle for the better.
Cosmic tip: Don’t pursue a matter that will only increase in causing unnecessary stress.

