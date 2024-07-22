Horoscope today, July 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A new friendship shows potential of heading the right way and in time could so very important.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this reunion with extended family you haven’t met for a very long time.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Career is headed in the right direction with opportunities winging their way to you. This new modified diet has made a big difference to energy levels.

Cosmic tip: Learn a healing therapy that appeals.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Shutting yourself from all communication is not the way to handle an issue (a crisis?). Talk to a wise and knowledgeable friend.

Cosmic tip: Change viewpoint according to perception and your understanding of it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There’s no harm meant when someone cross questions you; neither is the person being critical.

Cosmic tip: Make a relationship decision based on intuition as well as experiences you’ve had with them.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Feeling isolated is a new experience and you aim to do something about it by figuring out why you feel the way you do.

Cosmic tip: Accept an apology in the spirit it’s meant.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Receiving repeat orders from clients you’ve worked with is a huge compliment to your hard work.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on some plans made, working towards achieving all that’s listed in it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

New and innovative ideas work out with a new client without you having to make a huge effort to sell them to the person. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t indulge in comfort eating.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Taking a short break is a good idea to relax the mind and body. Just be peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Assess in what way you can change a relationship to be more friendly and amenable.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Redecorating the home may have gone way above the budget, but this can’t be helped. Relationship with family improves.

Cosmic tip: Go with this lightened attitude that makes you happier.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A decision to make a change of job comes with some not very exciting options. Let it be for now. Someone wants to borrow money.

Cosmic tip: Try and eat only home-cooked food.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This karmic cycle favours sorting out property related matters.

Cosmic tip: Don’t give in to the temptation of arguing just to prove someone wrong. It’s not important in the larger scheme of things.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Genuinely stepping away from a financial issue is all that’s needed to change a karmic cycle for the better.

Cosmic tip: Don’t pursue a matter that will only increase in causing unnecessary stress.