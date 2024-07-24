Breaking News
Horoscope today July 25 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 25 July,2024 12:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 25.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Recognition in your chosen field spurs you on to do even better as time goes by. Some transformations are coming soon. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be afraid to reveal the vulnerable side of your personality.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Reaching the right balance in life is what you’ve aimed at always: now it finally materialises.
Cosmic tip: Ask what is wrong instead of doing guessing games when a family member is unusually quiet.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A relationship flounders. Patiently wait for the karmic cycle to change. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Reluctantly let go of unavailable friends. Calls being avoided, being silent has been going on for too long.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Booking is done for a business travel next week. Set down past hurts and burdens while holding onto love and lessons learnt. Pursue further studies if possible.
Cosmic tip: Plan to refurnish the home. 

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A difference of opinion at work is fine as long as personalities don’t get involved. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Make investments after studying the market minutely, taking advice to help make better choices.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Reaping abundance from the universe is a reward for good works done, helping as many people as is possible. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Do some charitable work without expecting anything in return.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Self-employed Librans can diversify the business if they’ve considered this.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy getting back to a loving relationship but without trying to pin the blame on each other.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A prayer is answered but by now it’s no longer important. What appears to be a problem is the universe’s way of making you think carefully.
Cosmic tip: Meet friends and have a good time.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Love deepens over a period of time: for the moment enjoy it as it unfolds.
Cosmic tip: Accept walking down the karmic path alone, imbibing what needs to be learnt and consciously incurring positive karmas.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those seeking employment find immediate financial requirements are taken care of by a friend offering a temporary job.
Cosmic tip: Make sure your driver drives carefully, following traffic rules.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Enjoying perfect health keeps the mind and heart peaceful: so peaceful in fact that a temporary argument at home doesn’t trip you up. 
Cosmic tip: Make time for a visiting friend who lives overseas.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Stop yourself from getting involved in a brainless argument with a friend who only finds fault. 
Cosmic tip: Nurture the inner child by eating something that you loved and was comfort food at that time.

