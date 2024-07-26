Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, July 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 26.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s illogical to think someone will change his mind, knowing the kind of a person he is. Maintain a strong relationship/ marriage.

Cosmic tip: Forgive from the soul level to reap love and peace.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

This karmic cycle is auspicious for finance and a promotion. A seemingly unfair situation is actually in balance. Deal with it with your usual maturity.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy different experiences karma draws in for you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Summons from an authority figure keeps you in a daze, wondering what the matter could be. The person is only asking for clarity.

Cosmic tip: Show love and appreciation towards your spouse/ partner.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Not communicating isn’t the right way to resolve an issue which remains buried in layers of wrong information and presumptions.

Cosmic tip: Calmly discuss finances with your spouse/ partner without being angry or defensive.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A difficult emotional situation catches you on the wrong foot, with you almost saying something wrong. Luckily, innate diplomacy stops you in time.

Cosmic tip: Celebrate this unexpected good news from a family member.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Work at the office is purely routine with nothing urgent to be completed. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Step back for today, taking the day off, doing nothing if that’s what you want.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s quite a shock when an invitation extended to a friend is summarily turned down (maybe life is giving them lemons).

Cosmic tip: Be thankful a slow karmic cycle finally peters down to an end.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new project requires patiently understanding what it’s about before it can begin. Today is a long day.

Cosmic tip: Clear a misunderstanding quickly to bring in peace of mind and a stronger relationship.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be careful about spending money wisely to avoid the debt trap. Don’t be alarmed at the speed at which a relationship progresses.

Cosmic tip: Take a stand with relative, as sometimes that is necessary.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

An inheritance is highlighted for some. Stepping back momentarily helps thinking up a logical answer.

Cosmic tip: Have faith about events working out favourably for you, as there’s plenty happening behind the scenes.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A karmic relationship feels just right and is so strong right from day one.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be too keen to make an investment that is actually a rip-off. Listen to initial stirring of intuition.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

If a relationship isn’t moving forward then it may be because of your attitude and subtle body language. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Willingly listen to a friend’s relationship advice which is true.



