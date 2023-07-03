Horoscope today, July 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Bravely acknowledge it was your over-reactive attitude which caused a communication gridlock. Unlock it quickly and humbly.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to a karmic cycle of advancement and progression.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Spending time with a loved one is truly heaven on earth. Have a walk in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Weep a workable and honest reality check on an issue of importance.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An ordinary situation turns out to be a catalyst for change.

Cosmic tip: Tread carefully when planning to distance yourself from a dying relationship due to lack of oxygen (love).

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Take up a hobby if possible. Some unexpected electrical repairs trip up the morning schedule.

Cosmic tip: Face a challenge lightly, knowing you hold the key to its solution.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Hold on to dreams and long-term ambitions when dealing with some tricky relationship issues. Small health issues gradually fade away.

Cosmic tip: Be open to accepting, too. Don’t be the giver always.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

General good vibes around you at work are due to an invaluable contribution to the company.

Cosmic tip: Be watchful of people around when exiting after opening a bank locker.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An unexpected meeting results in a reconciliation and a complete shock to emotions. Let go of resistance and go with the flow.

Cosmic tip: Continue making truth and honesty your strengths.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Routines and habits need a shot in the arm with a dose of spontaneity. Make on the spur of the moment plans.

Cosmic tip: Forgive unconditionally to make the soul peaceful.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A friend needs urgent advice (as usual). An increased income urges you to spend on something you’ve wanted for some time.

Cosmic tip: Allow karma to decide today’s experiences.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Singles meet someone intelligent and interesting. Allow the friendship to play out naturally. A second job offer has more potential than the first.

Cosmic tip: Reward yourself in a meaningful manner.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A concern is a blessing in disguise that helps you live life on your own terms. First complete pending work.

Cosmic tip: Mentally relax yet be stimulated by meeting a friend.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Self-employed Pisceans must avoid getting tricked into a court case. Work being praised is sweet karmic justice received.

Cosmic tip: Believe in either destiny or freewill and live accordingly.