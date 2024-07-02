Horoscope today, July 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Working through confusion and being out of the comfort zone is understandable since you’ve made an unimaginable decision.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry, leaving behind excessive soul searching, wondering if this was a correct decision.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s clarity about a relationship which allows you to either walk away or accept it.

Cosmic tip: Happily remain in the present flow of life as it gradually gets even better over time.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Though thrilled with life, but keep the mind grounded as you deal with newer experiences due to a decision taken.

Cosmic tip: Continue pursuing an ambition even though you know it’ll take time to manifest.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Working in a corporate job is an eye opener, especially about how to play subtle mind games. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep opinions to yourself, especially if they clash with what everyone else thinks.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those considering turning a hobby into a second source of income should begin with slow baby steps.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make wild promises you may not want to or be able to honor.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Dealing with daily restrictions gets to be so stifling that you just want to spend the day doing nothing.

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of friends who have been there for you in all situations.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s important to understand potential clients’ psyche, marketing the kind of work you do accordingly. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental; instead be tolerant, strolling through life with a sense of humour.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Listen to instincts when wanting to make an investment that’s slightly risky. Commit to work without feeling inundated.

Cosmic tip: Complete work which requires mental and physical vitality since you are feeling so energetic.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Keep to traditional saving methods, staying away from the stock market. A busy day, but minor repairs still have to be seen to.

Cosmic tip: Have irrepressible confidence, but don’t take risks for someone else.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Take a little extra care if grappling with a stressful career and juggling duties at home.

Cosmic tip: Move on from the past, concentrating on making the present relationship exciting and long lasting.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Actively pursuing what you really want makes success doubly sweet when it does manifest. Consult a therapist for relationship issues before they escalate.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ruthlessly brush off intuition. Listen to what it reveals.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Plan short mini breaks the entire year instead of taking a whole chunk of time off. Keep the mind peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Conscientiously take care of your portion of responsibilities without burdening your spouse/partner.