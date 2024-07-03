Horoscope today, July 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There plenty of time to get serious, asking pertinent questions, but not as of now. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overthink about a relationship, enjoying time spent in each other’s company.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

What seemed an excellent opportunity turned out to be unusually disappointing. Never mind; you learnt a lot about life.

Cosmic tip: Gently let go of outdated ideas to help life move forward rapidly.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

At one level all seems to be well, but probe deeper and so many issues erupt like a can of worms. Money owed to you is received.

Cosmic tip: Live in the present moment.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Someone new you’ve met seems charming (a bit too charming) but something doesn’t ring true. A disciplined lifestyle helps concentration levels and improves health.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition which is the best teacher.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Today is auspicious for financial decisions. Someone older may be unwell. Consult a doctor.

Cosmic tip: Relax and take it easy. You don’t have to be reactive to everything said. Learn to ignore too.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Today is auspicious for initiating a new business or signing legal papers. Some may be a target of road rage (drive carefully).

Cosmic tip: Just enjoy life, taking all that evolves in your stride.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Making work decisions is surprisingly difficult, so keep them on hold. Though you love someone very much, there’s no point in getting in touch.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from deals that don’t sound right.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

By the time a wish manifests you are no longer so keen about it. Such is life. Positive financial news is received. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Spend time alone to relax the mind.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Consciously turning your back on an argument doesn’t amount to avoidance tactics. You would just talk about it some other time.

Cosmic tip: Be understanding yet firm when someone younger is impolite or annoyed.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The past is a bad dream you are glad to have left behind. Remain unfazed when faced with a volley of questions.

Cosmic tip: Let go of what isn’t important as of now.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s so much attraction towards someone special, but are afraid to broach the subject.

Cosmic tip: Be polite with parents or in-laws even if tired of repeating the same thing for the umpteenth time.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

All seemed to be well in a relationship and then dark clouds appear (this is nothing to do with the monsoon).

Cosmic tip: Trust the universe, going along with what’s decided by a Higher Power.