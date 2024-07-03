Horoscope today, July 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2024 12:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 4.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
There plenty of time to get serious, asking pertinent questions, but not as of now. Do maintain a healthy diet. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t overthink about a relationship, enjoying time spent in each other’s company.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
What seemed an excellent opportunity turned out to be unusually disappointing. Never mind; you learnt a lot about life. 
Cosmic tip: Gently let go of outdated ideas to help life move forward rapidly.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
At one level all seems to be well, but probe deeper and so many issues erupt like a can of worms. Money owed to you is received.
Cosmic tip: Live in the present moment.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Someone new you’ve met seems charming (a bit too charming) but something doesn’t ring true. A disciplined lifestyle helps concentration levels and improves health.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition which is the best teacher.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Today is auspicious for financial decisions. Someone older may be unwell. Consult a doctor.
Cosmic tip: Relax and take it easy. You don’t have to be reactive to everything said. Learn to ignore too.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Today is auspicious for initiating a new business or signing legal papers. Some may be a target of road rage (drive carefully). 
Cosmic tip: Just enjoy life, taking all that evolves in your stride.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Making work decisions is surprisingly difficult, so keep them on hold. Though you love someone very much, there’s no point in getting in touch.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from deals that don’t sound right.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
By the time a wish manifests you are no longer so keen about it. Such is life. Positive financial news is received. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Spend time alone to relax the mind.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Consciously turning your back on an argument doesn’t amount to avoidance tactics. You would just talk about it some other time. 
Cosmic tip: Be understanding yet firm when someone younger is impolite or annoyed.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The past is a bad dream you are glad to have left behind. Remain unfazed when faced with a volley of questions.
Cosmic tip: Let go of what isn’t important as of now.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
There’s so much attraction towards someone special, but are afraid to broach the subject. 
Cosmic tip: Be polite with parents or in-laws even if tired of repeating the same thing for the umpteenth time.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
All seemed to be well in a relationship and then dark clouds appear (this is nothing to do with the monsoon).
Cosmic tip: Trust the universe, going along with what’s decided by a Higher Power.

