Horoscope today, July 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 6.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Plans made for business travel could be changed at the last minute. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Calmly accept life. This attitude acts as a magnet for receiving God’s and the universe’s blessings.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
An upset to the normal routine takes place because of good news received. Choose between two options.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from bringing up past issues, which is a waste of time. Let go.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Singles meet someone with whom there is instant chemistry and an unbelievable attraction. Don’t waste time on ‘maybe not’ scenarios.
Cosmic tip: Consciously aim to always have a balance in life.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A misunderstanding is easily resolved. This karmic cycle is auspicious for studying several goals, deciding which one will take you further.
Cosmic tip: Be verbally loving towards your spouse/partner.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Discuss you being self-employed with someone whose sagacity is amazing and then follow the advice. Drive carefully.
Cosmic tip: Use a mistake to learn from it.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Drive carefully, following all road safety rules to the T. Any pending property matter can be completed in this karmic cycle.
Cosmic tip: Do modify diet as advised.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Be assertively balanced to move out of this repetitive groove you’ve got entangled in. New friends made recently get in touch.
Cosmic tip: Suggest practical answers to a question asked by someone.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Putting your heart and soul into keeping family united speaks for your love and dedication towards them.
Cosmic tip: Refrain from thinking obsessively about the past. Use energy to brighten today.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s a sense of happiness and peace as you realise this is true love at its best. Do consume healthy food.
Cosmic tip: Focus on positive body language which shows you are a leader.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Some news doesn’t sound good, but you also know there’s nothing you can do about it. Just be supportive.
Cosmic tip: Be aware exactly from which situation there’s a subtle change in the relationship.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Clarity and focus during meetings is important to remain unerringly on track, using researched material advantageously.
Cosmic tip: Choose one option out of two in a relationship.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Outdated thoughts are familiar and comfortable but hinder progress.
Cosmic tip: Be tight-lipped if you’d rather not offer an opinion or a solution on a sensitive subject involving someone who tends to be hyper.