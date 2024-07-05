Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, July 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for July 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Plans made for business travel could be changed at the last minute. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Calmly accept life. This attitude acts as a magnet for receiving God’s and the universe’s blessings.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An upset to the normal routine takes place because of good news received. Choose between two options.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from bringing up past issues, which is a waste of time. Let go.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Singles meet someone with whom there is instant chemistry and an unbelievable attraction. Don’t waste time on ‘maybe not’ scenarios.

Cosmic tip: Consciously aim to always have a balance in life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A misunderstanding is easily resolved. This karmic cycle is auspicious for studying several goals, deciding which one will take you further.

Cosmic tip: Be verbally loving towards your spouse/partner.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Discuss you being self-employed with someone whose sagacity is amazing and then follow the advice. Drive carefully.

Cosmic tip: Use a mistake to learn from it.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Drive carefully, following all road safety rules to the T. Any pending property matter can be completed in this karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Do modify diet as advised.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be assertively balanced to move out of this repetitive groove you’ve got entangled in. New friends made recently get in touch.

Cosmic tip: Suggest practical answers to a question asked by someone.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Putting your heart and soul into keeping family united speaks for your love and dedication towards them.

Cosmic tip: Refrain from thinking obsessively about the past. Use energy to brighten today.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s a sense of happiness and peace as you realise this is true love at its best. Do consume healthy food.

Cosmic tip: Focus on positive body language which shows you are a leader.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Some news doesn’t sound good, but you also know there’s nothing you can do about it. Just be supportive.

Cosmic tip: Be aware exactly from which situation there’s a subtle change in the relationship.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Clarity and focus during meetings is important to remain unerringly on track, using researched material advantageously.

Cosmic tip: Choose one option out of two in a relationship.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Outdated thoughts are familiar and comfortable but hinder progress.

Cosmic tip: Be tight-lipped if you’d rather not offer an opinion or a solution on a sensitive subject involving someone who tends to be hyper.