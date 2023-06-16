Horoscope today, June 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 16.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Family finally accepts your progressive point of view. All is well now.
Cosmic tip: Serenely carry on with your own work, allowing the uproar around you to work itself out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
At times it’s better to be politically correct rather than being frank. A bank formality needs to be completed soon.
Cosmic tip: Step back from an irrelevant conversation double quick.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A slow moving day is like a breath of fresh air. Make all calls you need to.
Cosmic tip: Consider someone’s contemporary viewpoint to get another angle on the concern.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
First ask everyone to calm down before you hear about their aggrieved victimization- whether real or imagined.
Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a mild, easily-cured issue which could gradually become worrying.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A momentous and meaningful message is received. Spiritual enhancement increases at this time.
Cosmic tip: Don’t overhype this need to be accepted by people. Do you really need more friends?
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Daily work can be a chore sometimes, but has to be accomplished. Complete it quickly.
Cosmic tip: Get involved in a new hobby to learn something more about that subject.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A temporary transfer is offered. Continue dealing with competition in a fair manner.
Cosmic tip: Open your heart to love and a feeling of being bonded according to tenets of karma.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Handle difficult clients with kindness and diplomacy. A temporary stepping back from a relationship helps work out the true perspective.
Cosmic tip: Just trust and then be detached about the outcome.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Any lifestyle changes should be made keeping practicality and sustainability in mind. Health has improved.
Cosmic tip: Update present job skills if looking forward to a promotion in the future.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Listen to your heart and what it says to you softy but clearly. Life is good.
Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that justice delayed does not mean justice is denied.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Take charge of a situation at work before it gets worse. Keep direction of life aimed at realizing dreams quicker if possible. You will be successful.
Cosmic tip: Don’t overlook insubordination.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
There’s a need to handle professional equations with the boss and colleagues carefully. Success is a natural evolution from hard work.
Cosmic tip: Quickly end this unnecessary misunderstanding with a friend.