Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 16.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Family finally accepts your progressive point of view. All is well now.

Cosmic tip: Serenely carry on with your own work, allowing the uproar around you to work itself out.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

At times it’s better to be politically correct rather than being frank. A bank formality needs to be completed soon.

Cosmic tip: Step back from an irrelevant conversation double quick.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A slow moving day is like a breath of fresh air. Make all calls you need to.

Cosmic tip: Consider someone’s contemporary viewpoint to get another angle on the concern.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

First ask everyone to calm down before you hear about their aggrieved victimization- whether real or imagined.

Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a mild, easily-cured issue which could gradually become worrying.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A momentous and meaningful message is received. Spiritual enhancement increases at this time.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overhype this need to be accepted by people. Do you really need more friends?

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Daily work can be a chore sometimes, but has to be accomplished. Complete it quickly.

Cosmic tip: Get involved in a new hobby to learn something more about that subject.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A temporary transfer is offered. Continue dealing with competition in a fair manner.

Cosmic tip: Open your heart to love and a feeling of being bonded according to tenets of karma.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Handle difficult clients with kindness and diplomacy. A temporary stepping back from a relationship helps work out the true perspective.

Cosmic tip: Just trust and then be detached about the outcome.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Any lifestyle changes should be made keeping practicality and sustainability in mind. Health has improved.

Cosmic tip: Update present job skills if looking forward to a promotion in the future.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Listen to your heart and what it says to you softy but clearly. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that justice delayed does not mean justice is denied.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Take charge of a situation at work before it gets worse. Keep direction of life aimed at realizing dreams quicker if possible. You will be successful.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overlook insubordination.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

There’s a need to handle professional equations with the boss and colleagues carefully. Success is a natural evolution from hard work.

Cosmic tip: Quickly end this unnecessary misunderstanding with a friend.





