Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being self-sufficient and independent encourages a practical mind-set, which doesn’t sway between choices you’ve made and what others advise. An issue is resolved.

Cosmic tip: Encourage harmonious vibes between the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Gradually change morning habits that actually cause delays, eating into precious time. A friend may not take advice given out of concern.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this characteristic worth emulating of being loyal.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It’s so annoying when someone tries to play mind games (and it is done so overtly too). A friend you meet infrequently calls.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy freedom while maintaining a responsible attitude.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Daily routines at home and at work need to be reorganized for greater efficiency.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in petty arguments with family. Maintain a loving, compassionate and benign attitude.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Success at work keeps you on your toes instead of taking it for granted (wise attitude).

Cosmic tip: Maintain friendships, keeping in touch to the best of your ability.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

This improvement in income is the good news from the Tarot. You can take it as receiving karmic justice too. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on spiritual growth too.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

One of the chinks in your armour is flattery. Don’t succumb to someone who has figured you out so perfectly.

Cosmic tip: Take enough time off to relax and soothe the mind.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Travel plans may be delayed, but it doesn’t throw a spanner in plans made; in fact you are glad.

Cosmic tip: Make enough time to spend with your soul-mate and karmic partner.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Making decisions which trip up a safe manner of living and thinking should be done after careful thought.

Cosmic tip: Trust God/ the universe to take care of you and your needs.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Expenses may be slightly heavy, but they were sort of half expected in the circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Learn a stress relieving technique. Stress management is something everyone has to do.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This karmic cycle favours new businesses and ventures. A new relationship may or may not work out. Don’t let it take over your life.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a composed and unruffled mindset.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A karmic cycle of financial abundance continues. Just ignore unasked-for advice.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a tranquil and calm attitude in-spite-of so many delays. Just take this in your stride.





