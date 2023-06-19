Horoscope today, June 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 19.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Plans change since work requires a couple of extra hours.

Cosmic tip: Move away from the past and some forgettable memories (though these are the ones that keep re-emerging).

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A relationship finds its own balance without you both thinking about it consciously.

Cosmic tip: Do away with irritation at a later date by not agreeing to something unfeasible.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A karmic cycle of several deadlines approaching begins. Consciously send distractions away. Keep concentration sharp.

Cosmic tip: Have a relaxed mindset when discussing a concern with your spouse/partner.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Fine-tune present knowledge in any way that works for you. Don’t even try to play clever mind games.

Cosmic tip: Develop a new skill to bring fresh energy into life.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Career/ business receive a shot in the arm in this karmic cycle of work coming in regularly.

Cosmic tip: Confirm travel and hotel bookings to have a smooth and enjoyable holiday.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Reflection and self-analysis brings the true issue out into the open. Apologise and heal unintentional hurt feelings, if any.

Cosmic tip: Accept complex family equations peacefully and without resentment.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Tackling legal matters or negotiating an out of court settlement works out quicker than expected. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Have clarity in your own mind first before saying anything.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being attracted to someone already in a relationship should be erased quickly before it’s too late.

Cosmic tip: Run through a background check if hiring new staff at home or at work.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Being ready and willing for life to draw in changes is half the battle won. Genuine friends are a source of comfort.

Cosmic tip: Stabilise yourself by exercising or meditating regularly.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Break work up in easier to deal with chunks to complete scheduled work for today.

Cosmic tip: Love holds you in its thrall. It’s difficult to concentrate on mundane things like work.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The day is favourable for finance and investments. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of the manner of communicating and putting thoughts across. Make this a habit.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Pre-monsoon work is completed in time. A meeting with the boss has a positive outcome. You are glowing with the praise.

Cosmic tip: Clear clutter regularly to keep positive energy flowing uninterrupted.