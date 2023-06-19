Horoscope today, June 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 June,2023 03:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 19.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Plans change since work requires a couple of extra hours.
Cosmic tip: Move away from the past and some forgettable memories (though these are the ones that keep re-emerging).


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A relationship finds its own balance without you both thinking about it consciously.
Cosmic tip: Do away with irritation at a later date by not agreeing to something unfeasible.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A karmic cycle of several deadlines approaching begins. Consciously send distractions away. Keep concentration sharp.
Cosmic tip: Have a relaxed mindset when discussing a concern with your spouse/partner.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Fine-tune present knowledge in any way that works for you. Don’t even try to play clever mind games.
Cosmic tip: Develop a new skill to bring fresh energy into life.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Career/ business receive a shot in the arm in this karmic cycle of work coming in regularly.
Cosmic tip: Confirm travel and hotel bookings to have a smooth and enjoyable holiday.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Reflection and self-analysis brings the true issue out into the open.  Apologise and heal unintentional hurt feelings, if any.
Cosmic tip: Accept complex family equations peacefully and without resentment.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Tackling legal matters or negotiating an out of court settlement works out quicker than expected. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Have clarity in your own mind first before saying anything.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being attracted to someone already in a relationship should be erased quickly before it’s too late.
Cosmic tip: Run through a background check if hiring new staff at home or at work.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Being ready and willing for life to draw in changes is half the battle won. Genuine friends are a source of comfort.
Cosmic tip: Stabilise yourself by exercising or meditating regularly.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Break work up in easier to deal with chunks to complete scheduled work for today.
Cosmic tip: Love holds you in its thrall. It’s difficult to concentrate on mundane things like work.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The day is favourable for finance and investments. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of the manner of  communicating and putting thoughts across. Make this a habit.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Pre-monsoon work is completed in time. A meeting with the boss has a positive outcome. You are glowing with the praise.
Cosmic tip: Clear clutter regularly to keep positive energy flowing uninterrupted.

